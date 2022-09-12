NBA Rumors Roundup: Steph Curry wanted to reunite with former teammate in the offseason, 9x All-Star open to trade from Lakers, and more | September 12, 2022

NBA Rumors over the past 24 hours include Steph Curry and Russell Westbrook. With training camp only a few weeks away, trade rumors continue to develop. The Philadelphia 76ers and the Dallas Mavericks will look to fortify their rosters in time to build their chemistry. Meanwhile, rumors suggest that Steph Curry wanted to reunite with his former teammate this offseason.

Let's take a look at the rumors from around the NBA.

Russell Westbrook open to idea of trade from Lakers

Russell Westbrook looks on from the LA Lakers bench

The LA Lakers' dynamic with Russell Westbrook has been quite complicated this offseason. With the nine-time All-Star at the center of all trade talks, it seemed likely that he would play for another team next season.

While it looks like Westbrook will remain with the Lakers, ESPN's Ramona Shelbourne reported that the guard remains open to a trade:

"He hasn't asked for a trade. I've been assured of that. But he's open to that, and somebody who wants him and wants to empower him and wants him to be Russell Westbrook of old."

NBACentral @TheNBACentral Russell Westbrook is ‘very open’ to a trade, per ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne



“He hasn’t asked for a trade. I’ve been assured of that. But he’s open to that and somebody who wants him and wants to empower him and wants him to be Russell Westbrook of old.”



(h/t HoopsHype) Russell Westbrook is ‘very open’ to a trade, per ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne“He hasn’t asked for a trade. I’ve been assured of that. But he’s open to that and somebody who wants him and wants to empower him and wants him to be Russell Westbrook of old.” (h/t HoopsHype) https://t.co/SdGIZBemhf

Westbrook's frustrations with the Lakers and his desire to start fresh are valid. However, given his current market value, the team may struggle to find takers for the superstar.

76ers and Mavericks have their eyes set on Celtics star for next season

Jaylen Brown warms up before the NBA Finals

The Philadelphia 76ers and Dallas Mavericks will look to contend in the coming years. Both teams have reportedly taken an interest in young Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown.

Brown, who will be a free agent in the summer of 2024, is one of the most talented young players in the league. After being part of trade rumors involving Kevin Durant, the guard may also want to leave Boston at the end of his contract.

As reported by Celtics insiders Jack Simone and Keith Smith:

"The Dallas Mavericks should be in a constant search for a co-star to pair alongside Luka Doncic, and if they dump a contract or two by 2024, they could make space for Brown. Not only would Brown be able to take some of the scoring load off of Doncic, but he’d likely also slot in as the team’s best perimeter defender."

"Similar statements can be made for teams like the Memphis Grizzlies, Detroit Pistons, and Philadelphia 76ers, who could all be looking for fresh faces to pair with their respective stars by 2024."

CelticsBlog @celticsblog



Would he leave Boston in 2024? If so, where would he go, and where would it leave the Celtics? Jaylen Brown has two years left on his current dealWould he leave Boston in 2024? If so, where would he go, and where would it leave the Celtics? celticsblog.com/2022/9/8/23339… Jaylen Brown has two years left on his current dealWould he leave Boston in 2024? If so, where would he go, and where would it leave the Celtics? celticsblog.com/2022/9/8/23339… https://t.co/ZIWvH8Gvc5

The Celtics star will likely garner significant interest when his contract ends.

Suns general manager says "contract talk" is behind organization and Ayton

Deandre Ayton in action for the Phoenix Suns

Deandre Ayton was one of the offseason's most sought-after free agents. However, with the Phoenix Suns signing Ayton to a max deal, the franchise secured a key rotation piece in their title aspirations.

His contract discussions with the Phoenix Suns led to speculation that the relationship between the organization and the player was at risk. However, Suns GM James Jones said the "contract stuff" is behind both parties. As per a report by The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin, Jones said:

"Yeah. That part is behind us. The contract stuff is behind us, and our focus now is how do we help him improve and continue to improve. We have ideas and plans to do that."

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin



GM James Jones on Deandre Ayton. "Our focus now is how do we help him improve and continue to improve. We have ideas and plans to do that. It’s on me and the staff to figure out how to help him in conjunction with our other guys." #Suns GM James Jones on Deandre Ayton. bit.ly/3BaD1tE "Our focus now is how do we help him improve and continue to improve. We have ideas and plans to do that. It’s on me and the staff to figure out how to help him in conjunction with our other guys." #Suns GM James Jones on Deandre Ayton. bit.ly/3BaD1tE https://t.co/mRAGVyAyQN

Ayton signed an offer sheet with the Indiana Pacers. However, the Suns managed to match the offer sheet to retain the restricted free agent.

With Ayton back in the lineup, the Suns will hope to improve and return to championship contention.

Steph Curry was "never hesitant" when considering reunion with Durant

Steph Curry and Kevin Durant exchange words after a game

The Kevin Durant trade saga was one of the most discussed arcs of the offseason. Durant was linked to several teams in the process of his trade request. With potential links to the Golden State Warriors, Steph Curry is rumored to have been happy to reunite with the forward.

In an interview with Rolling Stone's Matt Sullivan, Steph Curry displayed his excitement at the notion of teaming up with Kevin Durant again:

"And if you said, ‘Oh, KD’s coming back, and we’re gonna play with him,’ I had so much fun playing with him those three years, I’d be like, ‘Hell, yeah!’"

Matt Sullivan @sullduggery



Curry goes behind the scene of the Warriors' internal trade conversations this summer — and his love for KD — in this sneak preview from my EXCLUSIVE: Did Stephen Curry want to play with Kevin Durant again? "Hell, yeah!"Curry goes behind the scene of the Warriors' internal trade conversations this summer — and his love for KD — in this sneak preview from my @RollingStone cover story: rollingstone.com/culture/cultur… EXCLUSIVE: Did Stephen Curry want to play with Kevin Durant again? "Hell, yeah!"Curry goes behind the scene of the Warriors' internal trade conversations this summer — and his love for KD — in this sneak preview from my @RollingStone cover story: rollingstone.com/culture/cultur…

Steph Curry said that the team would be virtually unstoppable if Durant rejoined the team. However, he also displayed confidence in the current team's ability to secure title success.

Phoenix engaged in talks to extend Cam Johnson

Cam Johnson walks off the court

Cameron Johnson has become a promising young prospect for the Phoenix Suns. Coming off the bench, Johnson has shown the potential to develop into a solid scoring and floor spacing option.

To this point, the Suns have also engaged in contract discussions with Johnson as he enters the final year of his rookie contract. Suns GM James Jones mentioned that the contract discussions were underway in his interview with The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin:

"Cam is a big part of what we do. Really excited for the progress he's shown over the last few years, especially last year. He's primed to take some steps forward."

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin



It's mostly Durant, BUT Jones also talks about how Mikal Bridges' name should come up in trade talks and how there are ongoing discussions on Cam Johnson rookie extension Part 1 of @azcentral Q&A with #Suns GM James Jones addresses more than Kevin Durant.It's mostly Durant, BUT Jones also talks about how Mikal Bridges' name should come up in trade talks and how there are ongoing discussions on Cam Johnson rookie extension bit.ly/3RwIrGw Part 1 of @azcentral Q&A with #Suns GM James Jones addresses more than Kevin Durant.It's mostly Durant, BUT Jones also talks about how Mikal Bridges' name should come up in trade talks and how there are ongoing discussions on Cam Johnson rookie extension bit.ly/3RwIrGw https://t.co/Typ7adZMZJ

Johnson played a vital role for the Suns last season. He averaged 12.5 points per game while shooting 42.5% from beyond the arc. Johnson has also shown great talent on defense.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Chad Marriott