NBA Rumors Roundup: University of Michigan coach refused to meet the LA Lakers, Euroleague MVP draws attention from NBA teams, and more | May 23rd, 2022

The last 24 hours have seen new rumors pop up around the NBA. With the postseason entering its last leg, the rumor mill centers around personnel moves, player status for the Eastern Conference finals, and potential activity in the upcoming draft.

The primary teams featured in the rumors continue to be the LA Lakers. Although the Lakers personnel changes with their head coach have seen genuine progress, a newer development reveals a name that opted out of the job altogether.

The Lakeshow are joined by major names such as the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat, who face each other in Game 4 of the ECF on Monday. Additionally, new developments in potential talent from overseas have also drawn the interest of several NBA teams.

Without further ado, let's get into the rumors around the NBA in the last 24 hours.

Juwan Howard declined a meeting with the LA Lakers

Juwan Howard calls out a play for Michigan

The LA Lakers and their pursuit of a new head coach has been a bit of a hot topic on rumor mills for a while.

With recent developments seeing the likes of Darvin Ham and Terry Stotts emerge as frontrunners for the job, news regarding the disinterest of one candidate has made rounds around the internet.

University of Michigan head coach Juwan Howard made his disinterest in the Lakers coaching job clear when he denied any advances the organization made in interviewing him for the role.

RealGM @RealGM Juwan Howard Declined Opportunity With Lakers basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/267067… Juwan Howard Declined Opportunity With Lakers basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/267067…

Howard, a former member of the Michigan Fab Five along with Lakers GM Rob Pelinka, was a frontrunner for the job given his experience in the league. However, the franchise soon had to turn their attention elsewhere.

Jimmy Butler likely to be available for Game 4 of the ECF

Jimmy Butler warms up ahead of Game 3

A subject of riveting speculation around the NBA fraternity has been the potential availability of Jimmy Butler for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Celtics.

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes sports.yahoo.com/sources-jimmy-… Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler (knee) intends to play in Game 4 of the ECF against the Boston Celtics, league sources tell @YahooSports Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler (knee) intends to play in Game 4 of the ECF against the Boston Celtics, league sources tell @YahooSports. sports.yahoo.com/sources-jimmy-…

The Miami Heat superstar went down with a knee injury in the first half of Game 3. Having missed the rest of the game, concerns regarding his health drastically affected the Heat's chances of winning.

Butler has emerged as one of the best players in the postseason for the side. Considering his contributions on the court, having him available and healthy on the floor does wonders for Miami.

The Brooklyn Nets hope to retain Nicolas Claxton

Nicolas Claxton scores off a dunk

The Brooklyn Nets return to featuring in rumors around the league. Considering the heavy offseason activities ahead of them, the Nets have shown keen interest in retaining a young center for the future.

Nicolas Claxton will be a restricted free agent ahead of the upcoming season. Although he has had an ordinary outing this year, the center is expected to be a key piece for Brooklyn as they are willing to match any offer to retain him.

Hoops Rumors @HoopsRumors

hoopsrumors.com/2022/05/nets-n… The Nets are prepared to match any offer to keep restricted free agent center Nic Claxton: The Nets are prepared to match any offer to keep restricted free agent center Nic Claxton:hoopsrumors.com/2022/05/nets-n…

Claxton has displayed some potential as a shot blocking center and a lob threat. Given his athleticism, he is a solid fit for a fast paced team. However, Brooklyn's system doesn't provide a lot of opportunities to a big like Claxton, who struggles to create his own shot.

Vasilije Micic draws the attention of NBA teams after his performance in the Euroleague

Vasilije Micic in action for the Serbian national team

The excitement surrounding the 2022 draft class has been immense. However, NBA teams have turned their attention to Europe as their recent championship activities have come to an end.

With 2x Euroleague MVP and champion Vasilije Micic winning the recent Euroleague title with Turkish club Anadolu Efes, the Serbian has garnered the attention of several NBA teams.

RealGM @RealGM NBA Teams Have Interest In Vasilije Micic For Next Season basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/267065… NBA Teams Have Interest In Vasilije Micic For Next Season basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/267065…

Micic was drafted into the NBA in 2014 by the Philadelphia 76ers. But his draft rights were traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Whether he comes over to the league is open to interpretation, but as things stand, no team can make a move on the combo-guard without going through the Thunder first.

With a deep and impressive skillset, Micic could potentially add value to any roster he is on should he decide to return to the NBA.

Marcus Smart and Robert Williams questionable for Game 4

Marcus Smart being helped up by Payton Pritchard

While the Miami Heat enjoyed some good news with regards to the health of their superstar, the Boston Celtics may not enjoy the same good fortune.

Celtics starters Marcus Smart and Robert Williams are both questionable for Game 4 after sustaining injuries. While Williams is still better off as the condition of his knee has improved, the same cannot be said for Smart.

Considering that there is some swelling around the ankle, Udoka said:

Malika Andrews @malika_andrews Marcus Smart has some swelling in his right ankle that he rolled in Game 3, Ime Udoka says. “We will see how he feels tomorrow.” Adds Robert Williams (knee) has improved and the team will know more about his status on Monday. Marcus Smart has some swelling in his right ankle that he rolled in Game 3, Ime Udoka says. “We will see how he feels tomorrow.” Adds Robert Williams (knee) has improved and the team will know more about his status on Monday.

"We will see how he feels tomorrow."

Smart rolled his ankle in Game 3. Having dealt with ankle injuries throughout the playoffs, this is a major concern for Boston. The reigning DPOY heroically played through the injury as well.

Considering the significant influence both have on Boston's defensive output, the Celtics will need them on the floor as they hope to avoid going down 3-1 to the Heat.

Edited by Parimal