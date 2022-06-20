NBA Rumors Roundup: Washington Wizards superstar has clarity about future in the league, 76ers shooting guard may agree to short-term deal, and more | 20th June, 2022

With the 2021-22 NBA season coming to an end, the majority of the action in the offseason will take place in the form of rumors around the league. Several teams are looking to bolster their rosters and the rumor mill has seen some significant developments in the last 24 hours.

The newly-crowned champions Golden State Warriors continue to celebrate their victory, while the teams that fsuffered defeat are preparing for next season. Rumors coming out of the east have largely been about teams such as the Brooklyn Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Washington Wizards have also been a bit of a hot topic in the NBA recently. Bradley Beal is one of the most exciting targets of the offseason and many teams have shown interest in acquiring the guard.

With a lot of ground to cover, let's take a look at the developing stories for the day from the NBA world:

Bradley Beal has a clear vision for his future in the NBA

Bradley Beal shoots over Pascal Siakam during the 2021-22 NBA season

Washington Wizards superstar Bradley Beal has emerged as one of the premier free-agent signings of the 2022 offseason. As one of the most proficient scorers in the game, Beal is a target for multiple teams.

The 28-year-old has been linked to several teams, including the LA Lakers. However, Beal recently mentioned that he has already arrived at a decision on his future.

RealGM @RealGM Bradley Beal Has Decided On Basketball Future; Will Reveal Later basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/267435… Bradley Beal Has Decided On Basketball Future; Will Reveal Later basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/267435…

Beal refused to reveal the names of the teams that have shown interest in him. To this extent, he hasn't made his own intentions clear either. But when asked how many players were keen on recruiting him for their teams, he said:

"A lot. A lot. You know I can't give you names."

Beal missed the majority of the recently concluded season due to a wrist injury. He underwent surgery for the same and will continue with his recovery as he moves onto on-court activity.

76ers shooting guard expected to opt in for 3-year deal

James Harden reacts to a play during the 2021-22 NBA season

One of the largest pieces of news coming out of Philadelphia happens to be the 76ers' situation with their superstar James Harden. After a particularly disappointing postseason, the franchise currently find themselves at an impasse with Harden.

The former Houston Rockets star made an impressive start to his time in Philadelphia. However, this honeymoon came down crashing in the span of a few games. Considering Harden's recurring hamstring issues, the 76ers are in a confusing place with regards to paying the 32-year old.

Kevin O'Connor of the Ringer had this to say about the situation involving Philadelphia and Harden:

"I’ve been told that (Sixers) ownership wants him to opt into the $46.9 million deal for the 22/23 season, which no surprise. I’ve been told Morey he wants that to be a three-year deal."

Kevin O'Connor @KevinOConnorNBA New podcast with @damanr on the NBA Finals, what the Celtics need from Jayson Tatum, Andrew Wiggins, ownership spending, and teams that hope to be still playing at this time next year: the Lakers, the Sixers, and more: open.spotify.com/episode/0p609m… New podcast with @damanr on the NBA Finals, what the Celtics need from Jayson Tatum, Andrew Wiggins, ownership spending, and teams that hope to be still playing at this time next year: the Lakers, the Sixers, and more: open.spotify.com/episode/0p609m…

This creates a very complicated situation for the Philadelphia 76ers. With Joel Embiid in his prime, and Harden seemingly approaching his twilight days in the NBA, they need to make some serious moves to ensure immediate results.

Boban Marjanovic may not suit up for Houston

Boban Marjanovic in action for the Dallas Mavericks

One of the first moves of the offseason saw the Dallas Mavericks make a trade package for Christian Wood of the Houston Rockets. Although the trade has been celebrated by the city of Dallas, fans were still miserable to see a familiar face leave.

Boban Marjanovic was part of the trade package that brought Wood over to the Mavericks. While this bodes well for the Mavericks, Marjanovic finds himself in a less than suitable situation for his future in the NBA.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Shams Charania @ShamsCharania @Stadium. The Houston Rockets are finalizing a deal to trade Christian Wood to the Dallas Mavericks, sources tell @TheAthletic The Houston Rockets are finalizing a deal to trade Christian Wood to the Dallas Mavericks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Sources: The Mavericks are sending Boban Marjanovic, Sterling Brown, Trey Burke, Marquese Chriss and the No. 26 pick to the Rockets for Christian Wood. twitter.com/shamscharania/… Sources: The Mavericks are sending Boban Marjanovic, Sterling Brown, Trey Burke, Marquese Chriss and the No. 26 pick to the Rockets for Christian Wood. twitter.com/shamscharania/…

The Rockets have committed to Alperen Sengun as the starting center of the future. As per Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle, Houston are also expected to draft a big man with their third overall pick this year.

RealGM @RealGM Rockets Weighing Keeping Boban Marjanovic After Trade With Mavericks basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/267436… Rockets Weighing Keeping Boban Marjanovic After Trade With Mavericks basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/267436…

In this regard, the Rockets may keep Marjanovic as the third big man off the bench, but there's a chance he may not suit up at all. Additionally, players such as Sterling Brown, Trey Burke and Marquese Chriss, who were also part of the trade, aren't expected to play for Houston at all.

Kyrie Irving's questionable future with the Nets

Kyrie Irving (left) attempts to dribble past Marcus Smart during the 2021-22 NBA Playoffs

An interesting bit of news coming out of Brooklyn surrounds Kyrie Irving's status with the Nets. Irving has been the center of several rumors as he is due for an extension with the side in the near future.

The situation between the former Cleveland Cavaliers star and the Brooklyn Nets has been complicated to say the least. Although Irving has shown sparks of brilliance, doubts regarding his long-term availability have acted as an inhibitor to the Nets offering him a large contract.

Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report shone some light on the situation with Irving. In conversation with Eddie Gonzalez of The Boardroom, Fischer wrote:

"I’ve been working on the assumption that all three — Kevin, Kyrie, Ben Simmons — will be there for the start of training camp. However, there’s a lot of talk about Kyrie. Definitely some talk about whether they are going to figure out a long term relationship."

With Ben Simmons due to return in the upcoming season, the Nets will hope to see their star trio at full strength for the very first time. However, Brooklyn will first need to resolve the situation surrounding Irving's contract.

Jeff Green to stay with the Denver Nuggets

Jeff Green (right) guards Jaren Jackson Jr.

An important piece of news coming out of the Mile High City has suggested that Jeff Green will continue to play for the Denver Nuggets in the upcoming season.

RealGM @RealGM Jeff Green Opts In With Nuggets For Next Season basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/267437… Jeff Green Opts In With Nuggets For Next Season basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/267437…

As per Tim Bontemps of ESPN, Green had a deadline until Monday (June 20) to break the news. By exercising his $4.5 million player option, the 36-year old has committed to playing with the Nuggets for one more season.

Green became an integral part of the rotation in the 2021-22 regular season. Filling at power forward for Michael Porter Jr., he offered valuable scoring and rebounding.

With the goal of ensuring better results in the upcoming NBA campaign, Green is expected to come off the bench to support Aaron Gordon and Porter Jr.

