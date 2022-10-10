NBA Rumors Roundup: Washington Wizards superstar enters COVID protocols, former All-Star refuses buyout deal offered by the Detroit Pistons, and more - October 10, 2022

The NBA has seen a lot of rumors surface in the last 24 hours. With the regular-season just over a week away, teams have started finalizing their rosters.

In the last 24 hours, the Houston Rockets have been mentioned in the news as they look to make interesting additions to their team. At the same time, Utah Jazz and the Philadelphia 76ers are looking to cut role players from their roster.

In light of player movements, a former All-Star is rumored to find himself in a state of limbo as contract buyout talks continue. With more developments to address along the way, let's take a look at the latest NBA rumors:

Washington Wizards superstar to enter COVID protocols

Bradley Beal looks to make a play

Washington Wizards superstar Bradley Beal has entered COVID protocols and is expected to miss his team's upcoming preseason game against the Charlotte Hornets.

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine The Wizards say Bradley Beal has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols and will be out for tomorrow’s preseason game at Charlotte The Wizards say Bradley Beal has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols and will be out for tomorrow’s preseason game at Charlotte

COVID protocols were brought in mitigate the threat of the pandemic across the league. Beal entering protocols suggested that he has either tested positive or came into contact with someone who did.

While this doesn't raise any major concerns in the long-run, the Washington Wizards will be shorthanded for their next preseason game. With Beal being the main man on offense, the team will need other players to step up to secure a win.

Kemba Walker refuses to accept Detroit's buyout offer

Kemba Walker attempts to drive past a defender

Talk of Kemba Walker's buyout deal with the Detroit Pistons was a big talking point during the offseason. However, recent rumors suggest that Walker has refused Detroit's current buyout offer.

Walker is reportedly in no rush to agree to a deal that doesn't match his expectations. In doing so, the former All-Star continues to occupy roster space for Detroit.

In a conversation with Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe, Walker said:

"I’ve got something in the tank, for sure. I feel great. I’m going to be honest. I’m going to have my opportunity. I’m not in any rush right now. I’m just grinding and trying to feel as good as I can. And right now, I feel great. I feel as good as I’ve felt in a long time. I’m just waiting for the opportunity."

RealGM @RealGM Pistons Buyout Offer Unacceptable To Kemba Walker basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/268910… Pistons Buyout Offer Unacceptable To Kemba Walker basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/268910…

With Walker sitting courtside away from the Pistons' bench during their game against the Celtics, the All-Star remains in a state of limbo.

Houston Rockets sign Willie Cauley-Stein

Willie Cauley-Stein contests a shot

The Houston Rockets are rumored to have finalized their deal with former Dallas Mavericks big man Willie Cauley-Stein. However, his current status with the roster remains uncertain.

More NBA from me: The Rockets today made official the long-expected signing of Willie Cauley-Stein.More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com The Rockets today made official the long-expected signing of Willie Cauley-Stein. More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com https://t.co/QyA7oLIhZC

Cauley-Stein has played with several teams over the course of his seven-year career. Starting off with the Sacramento Kings, the veteran big man has also played for the Philadelphia 76ers, Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks.

Given the current situation in Houston, the veteran could potentially be cut so the team can meet roster requirements before the regular-season. With a great number of big men on their roster, the Rockets will have a lot decisions to make before the season starts.

Jazz likely waive Saben Lee

Saben Lee in action vs the New York Knicks

The Utah Jazz are rumored to have begun hedging out their final roster. The team is likely to waive former Pistons guard Saben Lee.

Lee was acquired by the Jazz along with Kelly Olynyk in a deal that saw Bojan Bogdanovic head to the Pistons. Having played in 85 games in the last two seasons, Lee barely made an impact as he scored 5.6 points and 3.3 assists per game.

As per The Athletic's Tony Jones, this would provide Utah with a cap space of $1.7 million unless Lee is claimed off waivers by someone.

Philadelphia 76ers to waive Trevelin Queen

Trevelin Queen guarding Terry Rozier

Similar to the Utah Jazz, the Philadelphia 76ers are also looking to trim down their roster. There have been rumors that they have waived guard Trevelin Queen from their roster.

Queen, who played last season with the Houston Rockets, was signed to a two-year deal by the 76ers.

Additionally, as reported by RealGM, the guard will also be ineligible to play for the 76ers' G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats. This is due to the fact that he is guaranteed more than $50,000 in salary from the team.

