NBA Rumors Roundup: Why Lauri Markkanen didn't end up joining San Antonio Spurs, Buddy Hield's possible return to New Orleans Pelicans and more - August 10th, 2021

NBA rumors surrounding Lauri Markkanen have escalated in 2021 free agency, with a trade to the San Antonio Spurs supposedly falling through. There are also rumors of Buddy Hield going back to the team that drafted him.

Reports continue to swirl around Markkanen and Hield. Until they get traded or, in the case of the former, a team signs him outright, expect more NBA rumors in the coming weeks.

However, these two players aren’t the only ones looking for a new home for the upcoming 2021-22 season.

Jake Fischer disclosed a number of hot NBA rumors in his latest piece on Bleacher Report, which contained multiple stories from around the league.

Here are the top NBA rumors from Tuesday, August 10:

NBA Rumors: Lauri Markkanen was originally part of DeMar DeRozan deal

One of the biggest NBA rumor scoops from Fischer was about how the Chicago Bulls were supposed to send Markkanen to the San Antonio Spurs in a sign-and-trade deal centered around DeMar DeRozan.

The two teams consummated the deal last week, but it was conspicuous that Markkanen was not part of the trade.

“Several sources with knowledge of the situation believe Markkanen was originally headed to San Antonio in the sign-and-trade that brought DeRozan to the Bulls, and Thaddeus Young would have remained in Chicago,” Fischer wrote. “But then the trade package was apparently altered.”

Fischer’s NBA rumors piece seems to suggest that the Spurs’ interest was more about Thaddeus Young and how the deal could help them save financially.

“There are others, though, who attest Markkanen was never seriously discussed between Spurs and Bulls officials,” Fischer added. “Young has intrigued San Antonio dating back to his days on Sam Hinkie's trade block in Philadelphia. The deal also allowed Chicago to shed the final year and $10.2 million on Al-Farouq Aminu's contract.”

If true, then the Spurs really weren’t high on Markkanen in the first place.

The Mavericks have joined New Orleans in registering interest in restricted free agent Lauri Markkanen, but Dallas' flexibility in a sign-and-trade to take Markkanen in, through its biggest trade exception, tops out at roughly $11 million per season for four years, sources say. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) August 10, 2021

NBA Rumors: Could the New Orleans Pelicans bring Buddy Hield back?

De'Aaron Fox #5 and Buddy Hield #24 celebrate

A sign-and-trade deal that would have sent the New Orleans Pelicans' restricted free agent guard Josh Hart to the Sacramento Kings for Buddy Hield was in the works, per NBA rumors from Fischer. The reporter wrote:

“New Orleans and Sacramento were said to be discussing a Buddy Hield-for-Josh Hart sign-and-trade baked into the Pelicans' draft-week deal with Memphis, although it's unclear if that dynamic remains plausible as Hart is still unsigned.”

Hield was drafted by the Pelicans with the sixth overall pick in 2016. He played just 57 games for them in 2016-17 before being sent to the Kings as part of the deal that brought DeMarcus Cousins to New Orleans.

Buddy Hield made more threes last season (282) than LeBron, Russ, and AD combined (216). — Justin Phan (@jphanned) July 29, 2021

If the New Orleans Pelicans can rekindle these reported discussions with the Sacramento Kings by signing and trading Hart, Hield would perfectly complement Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram. The three-point marksman was second only to Stephen Curry in threes made during the 2020-21 season, with 282 in total.

NBA Rumors: Toronto Raptors to buy out Goran Dragic

Goran Dragic #7 drives to the basket

Goran Dragic created quite a buzz the other day after stating that Toronto wasn’t his “preferred destination” and that he had “higher ambitions.” He angered the city and is now almost assuredly not going to play for the Toronto Raptors next season despite his public apology.

According to another NBA rumors note by Fischer, the uncertainty of Dragic’s future could extend to next month.

“Goran Dragic remains in a similar limbo, which sources with knowledge of his standing with the Toronto Raptors said could potentially linger until September,” Fischer explained. “Raptors officials sought to find a third team interested in acquiring Dragic from Toronto's sign-and-trade that sent Lowry to Miami, sources said, yet no front office was willing to exchange draft capital for a player they believe Toronto will ultimately buy out.”

A buy-out would give Dragic an opportunity to choose the team that he really wants to play for next season.

According to recent NBA rumors, which Dragic somewhat confirmed, one of his preferred destinations is the Dallas Mavericks, where he can play alongside Luka Doncic.

“Raptors brass will meet with Dragic's team at Las Vegas Summer League to further discuss their situation, sources said,” Fischer wrote. “The veteran point guard, expectedly, has designs on playing in the postseason and has publicly conveyed his intrigue in teaming with countryman Luka Doncic in Dallas. Perhaps he and Markkanen will both end up as Mavericks at long last.”

If the Raptors buy Dragic out, however, expect NBA rumors to skyrocket around him, with multiple teams projected to vie for his services, especially if he decides to play for the veterans minimum.

