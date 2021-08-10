Top 5 performers from Day 2 of 2021 NBA Summer League

The 2021 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas is off to a rocking start after Day 2 performers gave fans a glimpse of the future. Jordan Nwora and Jalen Suggs were among the standouts, and NBA fans were treated to an incredible show game-in and game-out with a very busy nine-game schedule on Monday.

Not all the teams were able to appear on Day 1, making the second day of Las Vegas' NBA summer league a must-see for fans, players, team staff and the media. With so much action on Day 2, there were bound to be a number of players who would break away from the rest of the pack.

NBA rookies and sophomores were the rave at the NBA summer league and we’re here to fill you in on the best players of the day.

5. Trey Murphy

Trey Murphy III #25 handles the ball defended by Ben Vander Plas #5.

Trey Murphy proved to the New Orleans Pelicans that they made the right decision by picking him with the No. 17 pick of the 2021 draft. He was the Pelicans' leading scorer with 26 big points and pulled down nine rebounds in a dominant performance against the Chicago Bulls, who they defeated 94-77 on Day 2 of NBA summer league in Las Vegas.

Murphy was a force from long range, making 6-of-9 from behind the arc and went 9-of-15 overall from the field. He showed his versatile offensive game by scoring from all over the court, both inside and outside.

4. Jalen Suggs

Jalen Suggs #1 shoots a free throw during the second half in the National Championship game.

Jalen Suggs was highly rated coming out of college and in his debut NBA summer league game, he showed everyone why. The fifth overall pick of the 2021 draft recorded 24 points, nine rebounds, two steals and three blocks in leading the Orlando Magic to a 91-84 victory over the Golden State Warriors. He shot just 9-of-22 from the field, but made 3-of-6 from 3-point range and found a way to score some easy baskets.

Suggs’ defensive performance could be a preview of what his rookie year is going to be like, with opposing guards needing to be wary when he’s the one guarding them on the perimeter.

