NBA Rumors Roundup: Dallas Mavericks were second on Kyle Lowry's list; Toronto Raptors GM listening to offers for Pascal Siakam, and more - August 9, 2021

NBA rumors made the rounds on Monday with Kyle Lowry and the Dallas Mavericks among the most prominently mentioned. With the free agent pool slowly drying up as the days pass, some of the reports that have come were of potential trades.

This is where Pascal Siakam’s name has come up along with All-Star Ben Simmons, who many expect to be wearing a different uniform by training camp. The Philadelphia 76ers should be in more NBA rumors in the coming days, weeks, or maybe even months until they find him a new home.

For now, let’s take a look at the NBA rumors that have sprung up on Monday night:

NBA Rumors: Kyle Lowry considered going to the Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic #77 dribbles away from Kawhi Leonard #2

Lowry chose the Miami Heat in free agency, but it appears that the former Toronto Raptors point guard was seriously considering the Mavericks. This was based on NBA rumors shared by the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson.

“We’re told Dallas finished second behind the Heat for Lowry; he was intrigued by the Mavericks, who were willing to meet his price tag, but he preferred playing with Butler in Miami,” Jackson wrote.

Kyle Lowry and Luka Doncic on the same backcourt would have helped the Mavs’ ball movement and would have eased the load on Dallas’ superstar. But being a veteran, perhaps, Lowry felt more comfortable playing with a competitor in Jimmy Butler whom he has known for years.

The Raptors plan to retire Kyle Lowry's No. 7 jersey after he retires, per @JaredWeissNBA



Lowry would be the first Raptor to see his jersey hung in the rafters pic.twitter.com/JX4VlCqmII — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 7, 2021

Additionally, Jackson further added to the NBA rumors of the day when he said that the New Orleans Pelicans were never really in play for Lowry’s services even though the franchise was prepared to bring him in.

“New Orleans was willing to go to $90 million over three years or more, according to a source, but Lowry never leaned toward going there, according to the source,” Jackson added. “Lowry took three years and $85 million from Miami.”

Lowry’s decision not to go to New Orleans has set the team back after they gave up Lonzo Ball in a trade with the Chicago Bulls.

NBA Rumors: Toronto Raptors GM listening to offers for Pascal Siakam

Pascal Siakam #43 in action

According to NBA rumors from the Sacramento Bee’s Jason Anderson, the Toronto Raptors have been fielding calls from various teams about Pascal Siakam. Anderson also wrote that “team president Masai Ujiri is 'listening like a good negotiator'.

The Sacramento Kings, Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers are reportedly 'enamored' with Pascal Siakam, per @JandersonSacBee pic.twitter.com/ILhIPVxG9O — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) August 9, 2021

As good as Siakam is - 22.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.1 steals per game the past two seasons - it appears that Ujiri doesn’t consider him untradeable given how he is giving teams the time of day to listen to what they have to offer.

“The Kings, Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers are said to be particularly ‘enamored’ with Siakam,” Anderson added. “A trade is possible, but not likely, the source said, adding Siakam has no desire to be moved despite the possibility of a rebuilding situation in Toronto.”

This is developing as we write this and it remains to be seen if Ujiri will receive an offer for Siakam that will sweep him off his feet.

NBA Rumors: Elfrid Payton agrees to sign with Phoenix Suns

Elfrid Payton #6 dribbles as Devonte' Graham #4

In other NBA rumors, particularly of the free-agent signing nature, the Western Conference champion Phoenix Suns have reportedly agreed to sign Elfrid Payton to a one-year deal, per The Athletic and Stadium’s Shams Charania.

The Phoenix Suns are finalizing a deal with Elfrid Payton, per @esidery pic.twitter.com/42wDZLMIyu — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) August 6, 2021

The free agent guard played two seasons with the New York Knicks, averaging 10.1 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.9 assists per contest. He played 108 games and started in 99 of them, but eventually fell out of the rotation in this year’s playoffs.

NBA Rumors: New York Knicks agree to a deal with Dwayne Bacon

Oshae Brissett #12 tries to stop Dwayne Bacon #7

Finally, free agent guard Dwayne Bacon has signed with the New York Knicks, according to NBA rumors from ESPN’s Tim Bontemps.

The former Orlando Magic guard averaged a career-high 10.9 points and 3.1 rebounds in 25.7 minutes per game last season. He’s a versatile swingman who should add depth to the Knicks’ bench next season.

Also Read: Top 5 sneakerheads in the NBA right now

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava