NBA Rumors: Rudy Gobert rejects Utah Jazz's initial offer, wants a supermax deal

The Utah Jazz had another promising yet ultimately disappointing season last year. Having finished 6th in the West, the Jazz blew a commanding 3-1 series lead over the Denver Nuggets in their first-round matchup. During Utah's offseason, their front office has focused on how they can keep their two primary assets, Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert. In the latest NBA Rumors, the French All-Star is demanding the franchise make a serious decision regarding his contract. We take a look at the latest update.

NBA Rumors: 2-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert believes he is worth as much as Donovan Mitchell

Memphis Grizzlies v Utah Jazz

The face of the franchise, Donovan Mitchell, recently inked a new max contract with the Utah Jazz which has the potential to rise to a supermax in his final year. Both he and Rudy Gobert were All-Stars last season. Since Mitchell signed on with the Jazz, it is his teammate who has been linked in NBA Rumors recently.

Rudy Gobert has reportedly turned down a max contract extension with the Jazz, demanding that he too be offered the supermax which he is entitled to.

So far:



- Rudy Gobert asked the Jazz to fulfill the supermax contract he is eligible for(35% of cap)



- Jazz responded with an offer of the normal max(28% of cap)



- Gobert's camp turned that offer down



- Two sides have 5 days to agree on an extension — Porter Larsen (@Larsen_ESPN) December 16, 2020

There is no doubting Rudy Gobert's ability and what he brings to the Utah Jazz side. Their recent success in the West can be attributed largely to his presence on both ends of the floor.

Over the past four seasons, Gobert has averaged 14.6 points, 12 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game. He has won back-to-back NBA Defensive Player of the Year awards, has been named in the NBA's All-Defensive team four times and, last year, finally earned an All-Star appearance.

Rudy Gobert is easily the Utah Jazz's go-to guy behind Mitchell, therefore it is unsurprising to see him demanding a supermax contract. Should the Jazz choose not to offer the Frenchman what he has proposed, they could lose the center as he becomes an unrestricted free agent next year.

This may be a battle the Jazz cannot win or indeed choose to concede in. Rudy Gobert is one of the league's elite traditional centers and is part of the Utah Jazz's one-two punch on offense. If the franchise were to lose him, they may have to say goodbye to the sustained success they have enjoyed in recent years and will unlikely be able to replace him. Furthermore, they could be supplying a rival with, who used to be, one of their key pieces.