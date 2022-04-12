NBA Rumors: Sacramento Kings owner Vivek Ranadive decided to draft Mavin Bagley III over Luka Doncic in 2018

In the 2018 NBA Draft, the Sacramento Kings reportedly had to chance to sign Luka Doncic. However, they went for Marvin Bagley III instead.

The Draft that year was stacked with players such as Luka Doncic, Trae Young, DeAndre Ayton, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Shai-Gilgeous Alexander. However, with their second overall pick, the Kings snapped up Marvin Bagley III. The jury is still out on their pick, as Bagley spent three and a half seasons with the Kings before getting traded to the Detroit Pistons.

As per an anonymous source in the Kings, owner Vivek Ranadive and assistant general manager Brandon Williams decided to select Bagley over Doncic. Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee wrote in this regard:

"The source said Ranadive and Williams were driving forces behind the decision to draft Marvin Bagley III over Luka Doncic in 2018, but there was consensus within the organization because Bagley was a "modern-day big who could run the floor with De’Aaron Fox."

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… 'Basketball Hell': Former Sacramento Kings basketball operations insider reveals how Vivek Ranadive created 'toxic' conditions while turning team into NBA's biggest losers. My story 'Basketball Hell': Former Sacramento Kings basketball operations insider reveals how Vivek Ranadive created 'toxic' conditions while turning team into NBA's biggest losers. My story ⬇️sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac…

The Kings are one of the most dysfunctional franchises in the league, missing the playoffs for an NBA record 16 years. Ranadive has been the team owner since 2013. Anderson noted that Ranadive has created a toxic environment in the organization, adding:

"The source described a "toxic" work environment in which "people don't trust each other," and "they are thirsty to get any advantage or any promotion they can." He borrowed a line from former Kings forward Rudy Gay, saying: 'It's basketball hell.'"

The last time the Kings were in the NBA playoffs was in 2006 under Rick Adelman. Since then, the Kings have had 11 different coaches in 16 years. Under Ranadive, the Kings have hired and fired seven coaches.

Meanwhile, the Kings' draft resume since 2013 has not been good. The only great picks they made were De'Aaron Fox in 2017 and Tyrese Haliburton in 2020. Haliburton was surprisingly dealt at this season's trade deadline to the Indiana Pacers for Domantas Sabonis.

Apart from Doncic, here are some of the players the Kings could have drafted since 2013: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Rudy Gobert, Zach LaVine, Nikola Jokic, Devin Booker, Pascal Siakam, Dejounte Murray, Donovan Mitchell, Bam Adebayo, Jarrett Allen and Trae Young.

What is Luka Doncic's status for NBA Playoffs?

Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic suffered a left calf strain in the Dallas Mavericks' final regular season fame against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday. The Mavericks confirmed Doncic's injury a day later but have set no timetable for his return. Dallas will host the Utah Jazz in the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

Doncic has less than a week to recover and be available for Game 1 on Apr. 17. The Mavericks are expected to provide an update on their superstar's status later this week.

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon Luka Doncic will get an MRI on his strained left calf this afternoon, sources said. Mavs will know more about the severity of the injury at that point. Luka Doncic will get an MRI on his strained left calf this afternoon, sources said. Mavs will know more about the severity of the injury at that point. Luka Doncic’s MRI today confirmed a calf strain, as expected, per source. Mavs have not set a timetable for his return. twitter.com/espn_macmahon/… Luka Doncic’s MRI today confirmed a calf strain, as expected, per source. Mavs have not set a timetable for his return. twitter.com/espn_macmahon/…

Doncic has been amazing for the Mavs this season, helping them finish fourth in the Western Conference.

Edited by Bhargav