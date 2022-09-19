NBA Rumors: San Antonio Spurs interested in Los Angeles Lakers' 9x All-Star if team decides to trade him

The Los Angeles Lakers still need of reinforcements, even after their recent signing of guard Dennis Schroder. Meanwhile, the San Antonio Spurs have clarified that they are rebuilding. They traded All-Star guard Dejounte Murray to the Atlanta Hawks earlier this offseason for draft picks. They are reportedly looking for deals to absorb unwanted veteran contracts in exchange for additional draft picks.

According to SpursTalk's LJ Ellis, the Spurs have discussed a deal with the Lakers involving superstar Russell Westbrook and multiple picks. However, Ellis also said the talks have ended.

"The two teams are no longer engaged in active talks due to the Lakers preferring offers by both the Pacers and the Jazz," Ellis said.

The San Antonio Spurs, Indiana Pacers and Utah Jazz each have the cap space and veteran assets needed for a Westbrook deal. A deal between the Lakers and Pacers would likely involve Buddy Hield and Myles Turner. The Jazz could include any combination of Malik Beasley, Jordan Clarkson, Jarred Vanderbilt and Bojan Bogdanovic in a deal with the Lakers.

Ellis stated that if the Spurs make a big trade, they will most likely include veterans Josh Richardson and Jakob Poeltl. Their asking price is reportedly one first-round pick for Richardson and two first-round picks for Poeltl. However, they are in no rush to trade them.

That is a steep asking price, and the Los Angeles Lakers only have two available first-round picks in 2027 and 2029. However, the Lakers picks are reportedly in very high demand. So, if the Spurs lower their asking price, maybe a deal gets done.

According to a Western Conference scout, the Lakers will use the wait-and-see approach with Westbrook and their new roster. So, they are in no rush to trade him right now. However, LJ Ellis also stated:

“If the Lakers decide to trade Westbrook at some point down the line, the Spurs remain one of the few teams in the league open to such a deal.”

What would be a successful 2023 season for Russell Westbrook with the Los Angeles Lakers?

If Russell Westbrook does start the season with the Los Angeles Lakers, he'll need to adapt his game. He’s no longer the MVP-caliber player that set triple-double records in the 2016-2017 season.

However, Westbrook could remain an asset if he buys into a new role and plays under control. This new role would include Westbrook operating as an off-ball slasher and focusing more on defense. He would also have to work on shot selection and ball control.

If Westbrook can do these things, the Los Angeles Lakers may decide to retain him. At the very least, they wouldn’t have to trade their coveted 2027 and 2029 first-round picks to move him. It’s unlikely Westbrook buys into being an elite role player instead of a primary star. But just like the Lakers, we’ll have to take a wait-and-see approach.

