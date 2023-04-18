NBA Rumors: Scouts linking Dillon Brooks to Western Conference team

Memphis Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks is set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer. He averaged 14.3 points per game with Memphis this season. That is near his career average of 14.5 ppg. Brooks made $11.4 million in the final year of his deal with Memphis.

Some scouts are already eyeing where Brooks may land in free agency this summer. These scouts are saying the Houston Rockets could be a landing spot for the fiery guard.

LakeShowYo @LakeShowYo "I wouldn't mind playing LeBron in a 7 game series. The legacy is there… first time back in the playoffs, knock him out right away in the 1st round”



-Dillon Brooks "I wouldn't mind playing LeBron in a 7 game series. The legacy is there… first time back in the playoffs, knock him out right away in the 1st round” -Dillon Brooks https://t.co/MXvS2Seof6

Why would the Rockets be a fit for Brooks?

Scouts say Brooks could add some defensive ability and intensity that the Rockets desperately need.

“He’s one of the better wing defenders in the league – especially of available free agents – so I think he would bring that edge,” one scout said.

Brooks was drafted by the Rockets in the second round in 2017. He was traded to the Grizzlies on the night of the draft and has been in Memphis since then.

His highest career average for a season was in 2021-22 when he scored 18.4 ppg. His season was derailed by an ankle injury, and he only appeared in 32 games. His second season was also derailed by injury when he only played in 18 games.

Brooks scored a career-high 37 points against the Portland Trail Blazers on Dec. 19, 2021.

The mercurial guard may be an interesting fit with the Rockets. Houston is in the running for Victor Wembanyama and is rebuilding with a young core. Brooks would be an interesting veteran addition to the young roster.

Brooks also has a strong personality and is a big trash talker on the court. He has amassed many fines and technical fouls for his on-court behavior.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter Bron listening in on Dillon Brooks' huddle with coach Bron listening in on Dillon Brooks' huddle with coach 😅 https://t.co/e8HoBAKg8y

The Rockets will have plenty of cap space to spend this summer after tanking this season. Their highest-paid player next season would be young star Jalen Green. He is scheduled to make $9.8 million next season. He would be the highest salary if the Rockets did not sign another player. They only have $60 million scheduled on the payroll next season before free agency and the draft.

Brooks could be a veteran guard to add some defensive improvement to the Rockets if he decides not to re-sign with Memphis this summer.

