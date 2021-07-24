NBA Rumors: Spencer Dinwiddie interested in joining LA Lakers

Multiple teams will be courting Spencer Dinwiddie this offseason, but the point guard has his eyes set on the LA Lakers as per the latest NBA rumors. After spending five years with the Brooklyn Nets, Dinwiddie seems ready for a move to the Western Conference.

Spencer Dinwiddie spent almost the entirety of the 2020-21 season rehabilitating from a partially torn ACL injury. This hasn't diminished Dinwiddie's market value and teams are expected to line up to acquire his services.

As per the Los Angeles Times' Broderick Turner, Dinwiddie is interested in joining the LA Lakers. Turner wrote the following:

"Guard Spencer Dinwiddie, who starred at Woodland Hills Taft High and California, declined his player option for $12.3 million with Brooklyn to become an unrestricted free agent. Dinwiddie, who missed most of last season because of an ACL injury, has interest in joining the Lakers."

🔥 Dinwiddie wins it for BKN 🔥@SDinwiddie_25 pours in 23 PTS, including the game-winning J with 28.4 seconds left for the @BrooklynNets! pic.twitter.com/vXqXkuDb7t — NBA (@NBA) March 11, 2020

Spencer Dinwiddie couldn't really showcase his skills during the 2020-21 season, but he averaged 20.6 points and 6.8 assists per game a year prior. Dinwiddie had a player option with the Brooklyn Nets for the upcoming campaign, but he turned it down.

NBA Rumors: Can the LA Lakers afford Spencer Dinwiddie?

The LA Lakers could have a sizeable hole to fill at the point guard spot if Dennis Schroder leaves the team in free agency. Spencer Dinwiddie would be an ideal replacement, considering his ability to score at all three levels and even create for others. There have been past reports of the Purple and Gold being interested in Dinwiddie as well.

Per sources: The Lakers are expected to have serious interest in signing soon-to-be free agent Spencer Dinwiddie. pic.twitter.com/4VlntuFred — NBA Analysis Network (@HoopAnalysisNet) July 3, 2021

Despite the reported mutual interest between the two parties, the LA Lakers' cap structure could make it difficult to strike a deal. Spencer Dinwiddie will be hoping to earn $20 million in annual salaries, but the Lakers don't have that kind of cap room.

The Brooklyn Nets are already stacked in the backcourt and they don't need another expensive guard. Hence, a direct sign-and-trade swap involving Dinwiddie and Dennis Schroder can be ruled out.

The LA Lakers will need to involve a third team interested in acquiring Dennis Schroder and then execute a three-way deal to acquire Spencer Dinwiddie via sign-and-trade. Another option would be to let Schroder walk in a sign-and-trade to create a traded player exception. This exception could then be used to acquire Dinwiddie via sign-and-trade from the Nets, who'll probably ask for a second-round pick in return.

Despite financial difficulties, the LA Lakers can surely get their hands on Spencer Dinwiddie. They need to determine whether their interest is high enough to go down such a complex road.

