NBA Rumors: Spencer Dinwiddie wants pair up with Bradley Beal at Washington Wizards

Spencer Dinwiddie is among the best available point guards this summer and the latest NBA rumors suggest that he wants to join the Washington Wizards and play with Bradley Beal. Dinwiddie had a player option with the Brooklyn Nets for the 2021-22 season that he declined to become an unrestricted free agent.

Following Russell Westbrook's trade to the LA Lakers, the Washington Wizards have a sizeable hole at the point guard spot. As first reported by Wizards insider Quinton Mayo and later confirmed by Hoopshype's Michael Scotto, Spencer Dinwiddie wants to fill that gap and play alongside Bradley Beal.

Spencer Dinwiddie has expressed interest in playing alongside Bradley Beal in a Wizards uniform, I’m told.



The pairing would require a sign & trade. https://t.co/4l3bWorxrS — Quinton Mayo (@RealQuintonMayo) July 29, 2021

"Dinwiddie is intrigued by forming a backcourt tandem with Beal, Rui Hachimura’s game, and Washington off the court, a source familiar with Dinwiddie’s thinking, told HoopsHype," Scotto wrote. "With a core of Beal, Dinwiddie, and Hachimura, Dinwiddie believes the Wizards can become a playoff team, the source said. Dinwiddie also is confident he can help recruit players to Washington."

It was only recently reported by Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer that Spencer Dinwiddie is seeking a contract that would pay him $25 million annually. The Washington Wizards don't have that kind of cap space, but they can surely agree to a sign-and-trade proposal with the Brooklyn Nets.

NBA Rumors: Do Washington Wizards have the assets to pair up Spencer Dinwiddie and Bradley Beal?

The Washington Wizards will reportedly receive Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma and Montrezl Harrell in exchange for Russell Westbrook. The Brooklyn Nets could consider adding frontcourt depth by taking on Kuzma and Harrell.

Shams says Nets wouldn't trade SD for Harrell and Kuzma, Nets want more https://t.co/Nc8egiAcuR pic.twitter.com/lygS2qAjXF — BKN's Scary Hours (@brooklynnets85) July 30, 2021

Even though Shams Charania of The Athletic has reported that the Brooklyn Nets would want more, the Washington Wizards are in a position to get a deal done if they really want Spencer Dinwiddie. Dinwiddie spent last season recovering from a partially torn ACL injury, but he had borderline All-Star averages of 20.6 points and 6.8 assists per game in 2019-20.

Bradley Beal

Getting a deal done for Spencer Dinwiddie would be a statement of intent from the Washington Wizards towards Bradley Beal as well. It would be a testament to the fact that the Wizards are still committed to building around Beal, who's yet to sign an extension and could be a free agent as early as next year.

