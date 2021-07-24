NBA Trade Rumors: Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal considering a trade request in coming days

Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal could become the most sought-after player of the offseason after it was revealed in NBA Trade Rumors that he could request a trade.

After finishing runner-up to Steph Curry for the scoring title this season, Beal would be in high demand if he became available on the market this summer. The shooting guard averaged over 30 points a game for the second-straight year, shooting a career-high 48.5% from the field.

The Washington Wizards' season ended in a 4-1 series loss to the Philadelphia 76ers at the beginning of June. NBA trade rumors began speculating whether Beal would want to run it back with Russell Westbrook considering the franchise's lack of flexibility in the trade market to improve. Now those rumors have gathered pace with the 28-year-old said to be considering making a trade request prior to the NBA draft next week.

NBA front offices have been told Bradley Beal is considering a trade request prior to the draft next week, per B/R's @JakeLFischer pic.twitter.com/ubpiux8MZr — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 24, 2021

NBA Trade Rumors: Teams set to fight over Bradley Beal if he wants to leave Washington

Bradley Beal led the league in points per game for a large portion of this season

Bradley Beal's recent years and future with the Washington Wizards have been shrowded in mystery, especially with the franchise's inability to keep up with the Eastern Conference's elite. Now, with the future of backcourt partner Russell Westbrook also in doubt, it appears the pair could be looking for a way out and onto a championship contender.

Beal would gain considerable interest across the league, though his signature would come at a price for those enquiring. There's the $71m he's meant to earn over the next two seasons (although he does have a player option next year) for a start and the fact that the Wizards would demand a plethora of assets in return.

The Golden State Warriors have already been strongly linked with the three-time All-Star, though would have to gut their roster to do so, which they may be unwilling to do. Elsewhere, the Atlanta Hawks, Philadelphia 76ers, Dallas Mavericks and Miami Heat could all be in the running to make a sizeable offer.

Requesting a trade away from the Washington Wizards prior to the NBA Draft on Thursday gives Bradley Beal and the franchise the most flexibility in securing a deal that benefits both parties.

Teams interested could package their 2021 picks along with any other assets to sweeten the deal for the Wizards, who would ultimately look to rebuild. This would broaden the field of offers received, though it is more likely Bradley Beal would only want to move to a team where he could help challenge for a championship.

