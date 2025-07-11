NBA Rumors: Steph Curry's brother Seth Curry addresses speculations of Warriors reunion in free agency

Seth Curry could be the Golden State Warriors, per the latest rumors. The Warriors have not made any major additions since the start of the NBA free agency. However, they lost Kevon Looney, who signed a two-year, $16 million contract to play for the New Orleans Pelicans.

Ad

The Warriors' target players have been the subject of rumors. The biggest player for the organization, Jonathan Kuminga, remains unsigned as a restricted free agent. Another player who's been linked to the team is the younger brother of franchise star Steph Curry

Seth Curry is an unrestricted free agent and he last played for the Charlotte Hornets during the 2024-25 NBA season. There have been reports linking the former Duke guard to the first organization that gave him a shot in the league.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In 2013, Curry went undrafted and was signed by the Warriors on a non-guaranteed deal. He played in six preseason games before he was waived. Now, a potential reunion could be around the corner after his interview with NBC Sports' Monte Poole this week.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

“They play a good brand of basketball,” Seth said. “I feel like I’ve been a part of Dub Nation for a while, watching Steph, being around the organization… I can’t say anything, other than I’m trying to find the best place for me. We’ll figure it out, hopefully in the next week and figure out where I be going next.

Ad

“Steph would love me to come over there and play with him. The fans show me a lot of love at all times, [the] family would love it. I’ve always embraced the Warriors and their system. I love the way they play. You never know what can happen.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Last season, Seth Curry played 68 games, averaging 6.5 points on 45.6 percent shooting from beyond the arc. Adding him would give the Warriors another outside threat.

Doc Rivers believes Seth Curry would be perfect for the Warriors

Last month, Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers was a guest on "The Bill Simmons Show." During his appearance, Rivers spoke highly of how Seth Curry would fit well with the Warriors.

Ad

“I don’t know if either one of them would want it actually, but I do think, forget that, it has nothing to do with that, it’s the way they play, he fits perfectly... But I do think it’d be sensational. It would be great for him,” Rivers said (1:06:36).

Seth Curry led the league in 3-point percentage last season. With that, he could help the Warriors strengthen their outside shooting and be an instant source of offense off the bench.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Reign Amurao Reign Amurao specializes in basketball at Sportskeeda, bringing 3 years of experience to his role and a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.



A fervent supporter of the Phoenix Suns, Reign was hooked to their electrifying "Seven-Seconds-Or-Less" offense, which epitomizes high-paced and high-intensity basketball. For Reign, Steve Nash is the ultimate floor general, and he believes Boris Diaw could've been the next Magic Johnson if he had a bit more discipline.



From Reign's perspective, Anthony Edwards is a 90s player stuck in modern times, and Gregg Popovich is an ultimate winner with unparalleled success and leadership in the sport.



Reign's expertise lies in NBA history, particularly the significant moments and trends of the 2000s and 2010s. He prioritizes in-depth research using only credible sources to maintain accuracy in his articles, and avoids misleading topics.



Beyond basketball, Reign enjoys gaming with friends and watches comedy shows and films. Know More