NBA Rumors: Teams across the league preparing dossiers should Giannis Antetokounmpo become a free agent

There have been numerous NBA Rumors suggesting trades in the past couple of weeks, however, there has yet to be a truly blockbuster deal in the league. One which could come to fruition involves the current NBA MVP, Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Greek Freak is yet to sign on a contract extension with the Milwaukee Bucks and it has been rumored for the past couple years that he may want to move on considering their disappointing playoff results.

In the latest NBA rumors, there has been a compelling update as to how teams are preparing should Giannis become a free agent next year.

NBA Rumors: NBA teams prepare dossiers should Giannis Antetokounmpo become a free agent

NBA Teams around the league will be licking their lips at the prospect of the 2-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo becoming a free agent after this year. He has the ability to become an unrestricted free agent after the NBA 2020-21 season should he wish to move away from the Milwaukee Bucks.

A lot will depend on the Milwaukee Bucks performance next season, a failure in the playoffs could make their superstars departure inevitable.

Giannis has the ability to lead a team to a title, but needs to have the right support alongside him. Akin to Anthony Davis, both are dominant big men yet Davis managed to land a move that would partner him with the league's greatest competitor in LeBron James.

Bucks cautiously optimistic Giannis Antetokounmpo will sign $228M supermax extension, per reporthttps://t.co/k0tRxp5Yzs pic.twitter.com/81ydlFvMMw — CBS Sports NBA (@CBSSportsNBA) November 23, 2020

The Milwaukee Bucks are doing all they can this offseason to acquire additional pieces that can help with depth in the postseason. Last week they picked up Jrue Holliday and although a move for Bogdanovic fell through, they will inevitably try to recruit a similar shooter according to NBA Rumors.

Report: Multiple teams building 'dossiers' on Giannis Antetokounmpo, studying longtime girlfriend and brothershttps://t.co/Abc4enNO44 — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) November 23, 2020

In the latest NBA Rumors, ESPN's Brian Windhorst has reported that several teams around the league have been building dossiers on Antetokounmpo to help their efforts should he become a free agent.

"For more than a year, teams have been building dossiers, from the role of the closest people in his life, to his admiration for international players. That and other intel has been collected to use if an opportunity arises."

Therefore, should Giannis decide to take his talents elsewhere next year, he will not be short of suitors. They will have done their homework on him and could be prepared to offer him whatever he wants, specifically to cater to his family life and the team he would want around him. We could see Giannis become like LeBron James where he is able to attract talent to a team and suddenly this becomes an extremely lucrative opportunity for the team he decides to sign with.

