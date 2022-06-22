NBA Rumors: Teams contacting Brooklyn Nets for sharp shooter and talented sophomore

The Brooklyn Nets have been in the rumor mill recently due to Kyrie Irving's contract situation. However, it seems like he is not the only hot commodity this offseason. The latest NBA rumors suggest that the Nets' front office has received calls regarding Joe Harris and Cam Thomas.

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, Harris and Thomas have several suitors around the league. Interested teams are reportedly gauging the Nets' desire to let go of both players. Harris is an expected trade chip due to the presence of Seth Curry, while Thomas might command a first-round pick.

"Rival executives believe Thomas could command a potential first-round pick in trade talks," Scotto wrote. "And Joe Harris is the team's most realistic trade asset should Brooklyn try to upgrade at a different position.

"Rival teams believe Harris could be more available than in years past, with fellow sharpshooter Seth Curry under contract for $8.5 million next season."

Joe Harris remains one of the best 3-point shooters in the league. However, Harris played just 14 games last season due to multiple ankle surgeries. Seth Curry's acquisition as part of the Ben Simmons deal has made Harris expendable. However, his shooting abilities are bound to attract some interest.

Scotto, however, pointed out that the Brooklyn Nets view Harris as an important piece for next season. Meanwhile, Cam Thomas was the Nets' first-round pick last season. Thomas showed glimpses of potential, averaging 8.5 points in 67 games played.

Can the Brooklyn Nets retain Kyrie Irving?

Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets has until June 29 to decide whether to accept or decline his $36.9 million player option for next season. Irving and the Nets have reportedly reached an impasse regarding a new contract, as per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

If Irving decides to decline his player option, he becomes an unrestricted free agent. It means that the one-time champ can sign with any team he wants. Charania noted that teams such as the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers and New York Knicks are interested in Irving.

According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, the Brooklyn Nets and Kyrie Irving are not seeing eye-to-eye regarding the latter's new deal. The Nets want a shorter deal that is full of incentives, while Irving wants a longer contract. Irving missed a big chunk of last season due to his vaccination status.

The seven-time All-Star is also known for being injury prone for most of his career. The Nets possibly want Irving to prove that he can play an entire season. Meanwhile, Irving will likely want to secure a good deal just in case he gets injured again.

"The Nets naturally prefer a shorter-term, incentive-laden agreement that includes benchmarks such as games played, sources said," Fischer wrote. "Irving, having missed significant time because of injuries in recent seasons, has prioritized a longer-term contract."

