NBA Rumors: The case for and against the LA Clippers signing Nicolas Batum this off-season

Nicolas Batum was a subject of much interest in the 2020 NBA off-season due to his $27.1 million player option, which he exercised to continue playing for the Charlotte Hornets for one more season. However, due to the signing of Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward, the Hornets had to make cap space for the player's $120 million salary and decided to waive off Nicolas Batum. The free agent could reportedly sign with the LA Clippers once waivers are cleared, as per NBA rumors.

Nicolas Batum plans to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers after he clears waivers, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 29, 2020

On that note, let's evaluate the pros and cons of Nicolas Batum's move to the LA Clippers.

NBA Rumors: Why the LA Clippers should sign Nicolas Batum this off-season

The LA Clippers lost their power forward Montrezl Harrell in the 2020 NBA off-season to their crosstown rivals, the LA Lakers.

In the aftermath of this deal, analysts talked about the lack of size on the LA Clippers bench. With the team needing another defensive forward on the bench, Nicolas Batum could be the player filling that spot in the roster.

Multiple contenders made plans to pursue Batum once the Hornets made clear he could be waived. The Clippers are set to receive the versatile veteran forward. https://t.co/gohCOCFsJW — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 29, 2020

The 6' 9" forward can guard multiple positions and has underrated playmaking skills too.

The LA Clippers are in need of a ball-handler so that their star duo of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George don't have to create shots for themselves. Nicolas Batum is a decent ballhandler and has led the Hornets to victory multiple times, including a week when he led the team to a 3-1 record and was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week.

The Frenchman is also a career 35% from beyond the arc, and his three-point shooting could be helpful in the LA Clippers lineup. The veteran forward has playoff experience and can provide defense and valuable minutes off the bench.

The Clippers need a backup small forward, more perimeter size and length and another ballhandler. Batum checks all three boxes. https://t.co/2F0mjTgoEI — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) November 29, 2020

NBA Rumors: Why the LA Clippers should refrain from signing Nicolas Batum this off-season

Nicolas Batum playing for the French national team

Even though NBA Rumors have arisen regarding the Clippers signing Nicolas Batum, the team should refrain from signing the forward, as doing so could do more harm than good.

After averaging double-digit scoring for most of his career, Nicolas Batum has regressed in the past two seasons. He got benched for the last season, playing only 22 games and starting in just three of them.

Batum averaged 3.6 points in the 2019-20 NBA season as his efficiency in shooting dwindled. If the LA Clippers sign him, it would add a burden to their contract, as a player off the bench is unable to put enough points on the board.

With Batum not winning a single NBA accolade, the Clippers would likely not give him minutes during a crunch moment or in the playoffs. Batum has suffered a bunch of injuries in the past few years, which partly explains his depleting performances.

The Clippers should be cautious before signing Batum, as his liabilities might outweigh his strengths.