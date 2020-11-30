NBA Free Agency 2020: Consensus around the league is that Isaiah Thomas is back, and the veteran is confident of making a comeback

Injuries are a part and parcel of professional sports like the NBA. Many players bounce back from injuries healthy while some others take time to return to their usual selves. Such misfortune befell Isaiah Thomas. After suffering multiple season-ending injuries, the point guard only played 76 games in four seasons and was on 'minutes-restriction' for most of the games. However, Thomas is convinced that he is in a better state now and could serve any team that may need his services in the 2020 NBA free agency.

NBA Free Agency: Isaiah Thomas is ready to help a team in any role

Isaiah Thomas was a star with the Boston Celtics, often dropping 40 and 50-point games. He is a two-time All-Star and had an 'All-NBA Second Team' selection in 2017.

Thomas is incredibly short for an average basketball player; at 5 '9", he is usually the shortest player in any team but is generally considered an exceptional point guard.

Following his long spell on the sidelines, Thomas has probably accepted that he isn't the player he used to be but is confident about his game and hopes to sign with a team in the NBA Free Agency 2020.

Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated spoke about Isaiah Thomas' game and said that many people feel that Thomas is a new player now and is probably better than he has been in the last few years.

Have been talking to people that have watched or played with @isaiahthomas in recent months. There's a consensus: That's a different guy. He may never be the player he was in Boston but he is significantly better than the broken down player we saw the last couple of seasons. — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) November 29, 2020

Thomas was linked with the Golden State Warriors in the 2020 NBA Free Agency earlier this year after he tweeted:

"I need that Warriors action. I'll come off the bench serving!!!"

His desire to join the Golden State Warriors was well-received as future Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade commented that a healthy Isaiah Thomas off the bench could be an interesting proposition.

However, nothing materialized in that regard. Nevertheless, Thomas is still optimistic that his contributions could help a team, something he mentioned while replying to the Chris Mannix tweet,

Haha the broken down player lol. You right about that and I was still productive on one leg. I’m back now and READY for whatever role to help a team!!! https://t.co/i2aObUOXds — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) November 29, 2020

Claiming that he was still productive on 'one' leg, Thomas says that he is back now and is looking for opportunities in the 2020 NBA Free Agency in whatever role that a team may give him.

Isaiah Thomas is still available in the NBA Free Agency 2020 and could be a major contributor off the bench for a title-contending team.