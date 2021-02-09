NBA Rumors: Toronto Raptors join the race to sign Andre Drummond

The Toronto Raptors have reportedly shown interest in acquiring the services of Cleveland Cavaliers center Andre Drummond. According to NBA rumors via The Ringer’s Kevin O'Connor, Toronto has its eye keenly looking at the Drummond situation in Cleveland.

“Drummond will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason and had an extremely limited trade market one year ago when the Pistons dealt him to Cleveland,” wrote O'Connor. “The Raptors are among the teams interested in Drummond now, league sources say.”

The Toronto Raptors could sign Drummond when the 2020-21 season is over to bolster their frontcourt, which needed an infusion of talent after the departures of Serge Ibaka and Marc Gasol last offseason.

After only passing interest in the former All-Star a year ago, Andre Drummond is suddenly a hot commodity since joining the Cavs. He’s averaging a career-high 18.6 points and 14.2 rebounds in only 29.7 minutes a game this season. Drummond's impending free agency may have something to do with his motivation, but he’s now on the radar of several teams aside from the Toronto Raptors.

Among them are the Brooklyn Nets, who need a rim protector and rebounder. NBA rumors continue to surround the Nets and Andre Drummond, who would be an excellent piece in their bid to win the championship this season.

The Nets need to surround their big three with better role players

When the Cavaliers traded for the Brooklyn Nets’ Jarrett Allen in January, Drummond became somewhat expendable with a logjam at the center position that also includes JaVale McGee.

NBA Rumors: Toronto Raptors could trade for Andre Drummond instead

As reported earlier, NBA rumors have circulated that there are people around the Toronto Raptors who would like to move forward without Kyle Lowry. Lowry could be shipped to a suitor ahead of the trade deadline. The Cleveland Cavaliers could swoop in and seal the deal by offering Andre Drummond in exchange.

Fred VanVleet (54 PTS) and Kyle Lowry (14 PTS, 10 REB, 10 AST) became just the third backcourt duo in NBA history to record a 50-point game and a triple-double in the same game.



The others to do so are Reggie Miller & Pooh Richardson and James Harden & Russell Westbrook (2x). pic.twitter.com/EVJvDFCbZW — Justin Kubatko (@jkubatko) February 3, 2021

Lowry could be a mentor to the Cavs’ young backcourt of Darius Garland and Collin Sexton while providing excellent leadership to the entire team. Drummond could suddenly make the Raptors a title contender after a slow start.

A blockbuster trade for Andre Drummond could rock the Eastern Conference and give the Toronto Raptors another shot at making a deep postseason run.

