NBA Rumors: Toronto Raptors likely destination for Khem Birch, Denver Nuggets sign Shaq Harrison

NBA rumors haven't slowed down despite the trade deadline day passing by, as franchises are still looking to improve their roster. Recent weeks have seen some high-profile buyout moves, with the likes of Andre Drummond and LaMarcus Aldridge joining championships contenders LA Lakers and Brooklyn Nets respectively.

NBA Rumors: Toronto Raptors favorites to land Khem Birch

Khem Birch attempts a two-point shot

As per recent NBA rumors, the Orlando Magic are considering waiving Canadian center Khem Birch. The Toronto Raptors have emerged as the favorites to land the 28-year-old big man, and a deal could be agreed upon soon.

NBA rumors suggest that the Toronto Raptors have been on the lookout for a center for some time now in order to fill the void left by the departures Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka. The two veteran centers parted ways with the 2019 champions in the offseason to fight for a title with the LA teams, leaving the Toronto Raptors seriously undermanned at the 5.

The Orlando Magic are planning to waive center Khem Birch in order to give him an opportunity to play more, with the Toronto Raptors as his likely landing spot, sources tell me and @JoshuaBRobbins. Birch is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 8, 2021

But signing Khem Birch on a team-friendly deal will allow the Raptors flexibility in their front court. Head coach Nick Nurse has experimented with players like OG Anunoby at center, but he will now have the option to rotate his starting lineup with suitable options for the position.

Denver Nuggets land Shaq Harrison

Dallas Mavericks v Denver Nuggets

According to NBA rumors, the Denver Nuggets have signed point guard Shaq Harrison to a two-way deal. Harrison was waived off by the Utah Jazz early in the season but now gets to join a team vying for an NBA championship. A role player off the bench, Harrison has averaged 5 points, 2 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game in his NBA career.

Nuggets are signing guard Shaq Harrison to a two-way deal, sources tell ESPN. To make room, they’ll waive two-way forward Greg Whittington, who has been injured. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 8, 2021

In his short NBA career, Harrison has played for teams like the Phoenix Suns and Chicago Bulls. Denver Nuggets head coach Mike Malone values ball-handlers, and Shaq Harrison will give him the option to throw another point guard on the floor if needed during games.