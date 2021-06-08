NBA Rumors: Upcoming free agent Kelly Oubre Jr. and New York Knicks have mutual interest 

Upcoming free agent Kelly Oubre Jr. could be on the move this offseason, with the latest NBA rumors suggesting there is mutual interest between the New York Knicks and the small forward.

The New York Knicks are looking to bolster their side for next season. Kelly Oubre Jr. appears to be a great fit for the team because of his commitment to playing great defense and his ability to shoot the ball well from deep.

#Knicks, Kelly Oubre have mutual interest with team still seeking small forward #NBA https://t.co/U9mCL4ypl6 — Marc Berman (@NYPost_Berman) June 7, 2021

According to Marc Berman of the New York Post, the small forward position is one area that the New York Knicks are looking to improve, as they still have "concerns with their 2018 lottery pick Kevin Knox."

The Knicks will be active in free agency in search of a better option, and Kelly Oubre Jr. is one of the players on their radar.

Here's what Berman had to say about the New York Knicks' interest in the player:

"One free agent on their radar is Warriors small forward Kelly Oubre, the 25-year-old out of Kansas... According to one source, there is mutual interest between Oubre and the Knicks. The New York Knicks are one of the few teams who can offer him more than the $9.5 million mid-level exception."

Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors are also pushing to re-sign the player. However, with Klay Thompson set to return next season, Kelly Oubre Jr. is likely to be benched. The LA Lakers are also expected to pursue him, as per NBA rumors.

NBA Rumors: Exploring Kelly Oubre Jr.'s fit with the New York Knicks

Kelly Oubre Jr, in action

Kelly Oubre Jr. is a defensive-minded forward who can shoot the ball well from deep. He plays with great intensity on the defensive end, which suits the New York Knicks' playing style.

The Knicks struggled from the three-point line in the 2020-21 NBA season. and Oubre could help them in that aspect as well.

Kelly Oubre Jr. averaged 15.4 points and six rebounds on 43% field goal shooting for the Golden State Warriors. He can also provide athleticism in the small forward position. His 6-foot 7-inch frame and 7'3 wingspan are also worth taking note of.

Kelly Oubre Jr. is yet to reach his highest potential, and as per Berman's report, many scouts believe it was because he changed three teams in five years. Nonetheless, the New York Knicks are a team that suits his style of play, and this is probably why there is a mutual interest between the player and the franchise.

If both parties do reach an agreement, there is a great chance that Oubre could finally reach his optimum potential and form a lethal partnership with the team's stars RJ Barrett and Julius Randle.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh