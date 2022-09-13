NBA Rumors: Utah Jazz feel they’ve trades available for contributing veterans on their roster

Rumors regarding the Utah Jazz have suggested that the team may see more changes to the roster ahead of the new season. With veterans such as Bojan Bogdanovic and Jordan Clarkson on the trade block, ESPN's Ramona Shelbourne had more to offer on the matter.

The Jazz has practically entered a full-blown rebuild this season. With the Rudy Gobert trade kicking things off, Utah gradually proceeded to move more key players and veterans.

In the process of doing so, the Jazz has accumulated a significant number of assets. By trading Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers, Utah have added a significant amount of wealth to their draft capital.

While these changes would seem drastic enough, as per Ramona Shelbourne, the Jazz still have some moves left to make. Discussing the matter on "NBA Today", Shelbourne said:

"The Jazz now, they're doing a full reset. But in conversations I've had, both around the league and I've talked to the Jazz, it feels like they have a lot more business to do. The question is when do they do that business."

He added:

"They still have Bojan Bogdanovic, Jordan Clarkson, Mike Conley. The sense around the league is that the Jazz at least feel that they have deals for all of those veteran players if and when they want them or they would return a first-round pick for each of these kind of players."

Shelbourne concluded her report by adding that Utah aren't in any hurry to make any sudden moves. Considering that they aren't under any pressure to get under the tax line, the Utah Jazz can take their time with their decisions to proceed.

The New York Knicks and Dallas Mavericks have already been linked to the Jazz again for the acquisition of Bojan Bogdanovic. However, as Shelbourne mentioned, it may be a while before there are any further developments.

The Utah Jazz will be one of the weakest teams in the league next season

The Utah Jazz celebrate a defensive play

After a series of early exits in the playoffs, the Utah Jazz made the decision to blow things up this offseason. Having entered a full-blown rebuild, however, makes the Jazz a particularly weak franchise in a highly competitive Western Conference.

Former NBA veteran and 3x NBA champion BJ Armstrong voiced this opinion when he joined "The Hoop Genius" podcast. Considering the moves the team has made and will be making going forward, this isn't necessarily a surprise.

The notion that the Jazz will be one of the worst teams in the league isn't lost on Danny Ainge. However, Jazz GM seems to have a solid goal in mind for the organization as they head in a different direction.

“In trading Rudy and now Donovan, it was a rare opportunity to maximize our ability to get quality talent and picks to best position us moving forward. We have a plan in place to help us assemble the championship team our fans deserve.”



Having amassed a significant amount of draft capital along with some talented young players, the Utah Jazz will begin their journey from scratch next season.

