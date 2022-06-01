NBA Rumors: Utah Jazz head coach may opt to take a break from coaching before ending his eight-year tenure with the side

Numerous rumors have emerged from Salt Lake City. The Utah Jazz now find themselves at the center of another NBA rumor regarding the future status of their head coach Quin Snyder.

Given the tumultuous state of the Jazz's personnel, players and coaches, Utah faces a troublesome situation. While struggles with Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell occupy enough space on the front office's plate, Quin Snyder's status as their head coach has also become a pressing issue.

Snyder has been with the Jazz for eight seasons. However, he has popped up as a potential head coach option for several franchises, including the LA Lakers, prior to them signing Darvin Ham.

Keeping in mind Utah's postseason failures during his tenure, Snyder may very well consider a change in scenery. As reported by Tim MacMahon and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn ESPN reporting with @ESPN_MacMahon: After weeks of conversations with ownership and management, Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder’s future remains unclear and a possibility exists that he could decide to end his eight-year tenure with franchise: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… ESPN reporting with @ESPN_MacMahon: After weeks of conversations with ownership and management, Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder’s future remains unclear and a possibility exists that he could decide to end his eight-year tenure with franchise: espn.com/nba/story/_/id…

The Utah Jazz have attempted to convince Quin Snyder to continue his stay with the franchise. However, he has fended off every attempt at persuasion, as reported by Marc Stein.

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine Marc Stein @TheSteinLine twitter.com/wojespn/status… Been reporting since March that Quin Snyder has rebuffed management’s attempts to extend his Jazz contract and that a separation this off-season was a distinct possibility. My most recent reports April 29 ( marcstein.substack.com/p/the-quin-sny… ) and May 14 ( marcstein.substack.com/p/nba-notes-as… Been reporting since March that Quin Snyder has rebuffed management’s attempts to extend his Jazz contract and that a separation this off-season was a distinct possibility. My most recent reports April 29 (marcstein.substack.com/p/the-quin-sny…) and May 14 (marcstein.substack.com/p/nba-notes-as…) twitter.com/wojespn/status… https://t.co/VbV6itSyET Quin Snyder is under contract to the Jazz for one more guaranteed season. Management naturally remains hopeful it can convince him to return for a ninth season at the very least, but chatter about Snyder's desire for a season off to recharge has been in circulation for weeks. twitter.com/TheSteinLine/s… Quin Snyder is under contract to the Jazz for one more guaranteed season. Management naturally remains hopeful it can convince him to return for a ninth season at the very least, but chatter about Snyder's desire for a season off to recharge has been in circulation for weeks. twitter.com/TheSteinLine/s…

Snyder is under contract for another year and is unlikely to move to another franchise this coming season. He has made his desire to take a year off from coaching quite clear.

This puts the Jazz in a very uncomfortable position. Should Snyder decide to take a year off, he may also choose to leave the franchise the season after. Utah will then be forced into a rebuild with a new coach at the helm of a rather problematic situation.

The Utah Jazz's uncertain future

Donovan Mitchell in conversation with Luka Doncic.

While the Utah Jazz's struggles seem fairly recent, the situation has only just hit a boiling point this season. Having built up over the course of the last few years, the Jazz are faced with a difficult situation.

As things stand, Utah faces problems within their roster and their coaching personnel. With Quin Snyder expressing his desire to take a year off, Utah will need a stop-gap solution to prepare for Snyder's contract to end.

However, as mentioned, this is a stop-gap in every sense. The primary concern remains the strained dynamic between Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert.

Given their continued failures in the postseason, the duo have more or less run their course. They have reached a standstill, where they won't coexist in the same team together.

Complex Sports @ComplexSports



Rudy Gobert responded to it: A report came out that Rudy Gobert is at a ‘him or me’ point with Donovan Mitchell and will demand that one of them be traded.Rudy Gobert responded to it: complex.com/sports/rudy-go… A report came out that Rudy Gobert is at a ‘him or me’ point with Donovan Mitchell and will demand that one of them be traded.Rudy Gobert responded to it: complex.com/sports/rudy-go…

Both stars have garnered interest from teams across the league. The Jazz could make some moves to create a functional team for the upcoming season. However, the situation looks grim.

