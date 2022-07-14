NBA Rumors: Utah Jazz open to trading all newcomers from blockbuster Rudy Gobert trade

As reported by Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer, the Utah Jazz are willing to trade every newcomer that arrives in Utah as a result of the Rudy Gobert trade.

"Each player who arrived in Utah in exchange for Gobert is also considered available for trade. ...'They are open to moving everyone,' a second assistant general manager told B/R." (via) Bleacher Report

The Jazz traded away Rudy Gobert in exchange for Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, Leandro Bolmaro, Walker Kessler (No. 22 pick in the 2022 Draft) and Jarred Vanderbilt. They also received a 2023 first-round pick, a 2025 first-round pick, a 2026 pick swap, a 2027 first-round pick and a 2029 first-round pick.

Fischer also reported that there has been plenty of interest in Jarred Vanderbilt, stating:

"Jarred Vanderbilt has already drawn significant interest from rival teams, sources said" (via) Bleacher Report

Utah's stance points towards a full-blown rebuild going forward. The Jazz have already traded away Gobert and are now rumored to be trading Donovan Mitchell.

The Utah Jazz would have hoped to form something akin to John Stockton and Karl Malone with Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert but failed to do so miserably. In the Gobert-Mitchell era, the Jazz suffered numerous first- and second-round exits and never made it to the Western Conference finals.

Figuring out where to send Donovan Mitchell will likely be a top priority for the Jazz front-office should they decide to do so. Mitchell has already drawn the attention of plenty of teams around the league, with the Knicks and Heat being front-runners.

Is trading Mitchell a good option for the Utah Jazz?

The Utah Jazz will likely be left in a place similar to where the Oklahoma City Thunder were in 2020. They will be completely bereft of any star player with an overwhelming amount of draft capital.

Another option is to keep Mitchell and make do with whatever draft capital they currently have.

However, this will naturally come with the caveat that the Jazz have put their utmost belief in Donovan Mitchell. They will hope that a team led by him can make them contenders.

