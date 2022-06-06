NBA Rumors: Utah Jazz rejects all trade calls for 3-time All-Star, will take monstrous offer to pry him away

NBA Western Conference powerhouse Utah Jazz have no intention of letting their superstar Donovan Mitchell go this summer after losing coach Quinn Snyder.

According to Tony Jones of The Athletic, the franchise will only trade Mitchell if a massive offer comes in, which they cannot refuse.

Jones also spoke about how many teams in the league have called the Jazz asking about Mitchell's availability. Jones wrote:

"League sources say multiple teams have called the Jazz to inquire about the trade availability of Mitchell, only to be given a firm no."

He continued:

"The Jazz have made it clear they intend on building a roster around Mitchell. The only thing that could possibly pry Mitchell from the Jazz at this point is a monstrous offer. They simply don’t have the intention of trading him."

Mitchell will no doubt be frustrated with the Jazz's inconsistency this season, as they hardly played like championship contenders. The sudden resignation of coach Snyder would have done him no good.

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba Quin Snyder is moving on from the Utah Jazz.

What do Utah Jazz do with Donovan Mitchell?

Mitchell has elevated himself into one of the best guards in the game.

Donovan Mitchell came into the season on the back of a new contract extension with the Utah Jazz, signing a $163 million deal over five years.

He has a player option ahead of the 2025-26 season. That means the New York Knicks have no choice but to trade him, as he only hits free agency in 2026.

Mitchell averaged 25.9 points, 5.3 assists and 4.2 rebounds this season, shooting at better than 44% from the field and and over 35% from beyond the arc. He can score at all three levels at an incredible rate and is good enough to be the corner piece of a franchise.

Donovan Mitchell turned things around in the 2nd half, scoring 30 of his 32 points and leading the Jazz to a Game 1 win.



It was his 4th 30-point half in the playoffs, passing Allen Iverson for the most by any player over the last 25 postseasons.

Coming into this season, the Jazz had an advantage in terms of retaining much of last season's roster. However, they were eliminated in the first round by the Dallas Mavericks, who launched shots from beyond the arc.

One of the biggest impediments standing in their way is the fitness of their key players. They have been unreliable in the biggest moments.

That coupled with their poor perimeter defense and opponents exploiting Rudy Gobert's shortcomings beyond the arc have done them no good.

The Utah Jazz have a decision to make this summer between Gobert and Mitchell. They are in all likelihood going to demand the farm and then some if they are to trade away their best players.

