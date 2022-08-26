NBA Rumors : Utah Jazz shopping 3x All-Star to multiple teams after talks with New York Knicks in limbo

The latest on the Utah Jazz's ventures in the trade market comes from Tony Jones of The Athletic. Jones wrote about Donovan Mitchell's preferred destination, Jazz's asking price and where talks stand with the New York Knicks.

Utah blew up its core, trading away Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves for five players and five draft picks.

Patrick Beverley, who was a part of the deal, was traded to the LA Lakers in exchange for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson.

On the Knicks' front, Jones wrote that the Jazz have multiple offers for Mitchell. They consider offers from teams other than the New York Knicks to be more intriguing and worth pursuing. Utah feels these are offers worth pursuing if talks with New York stalls.

A bushel of unprotected first-round picks and young players on manageable contracts that come with a significant amount of team control.



More: The Jazz remain steadfast on what they want in return for Donovan Mitchell, sources tell @Tjonesonthenba A bushel of unprotected first-round picks and young players on manageable contracts that come with a significant amount of team control.More: theathletic.com/3537235/?sourc… The Jazz remain steadfast on what they want in return for Donovan Mitchell, sources tell @Tjonesonthenba. A bushel of unprotected first-round picks and young players on manageable contracts that come with a significant amount of team control.More: theathletic.com/3537235/?sourc… https://t.co/67Aftlo5gC

Jones further added that the Jazz would be OK with keeping Mitchell. The Jazz had initially put Mitchell as a non-starter in trade talks, but later started listening in on offers. Even though they have heard offers, the Jazz and the Knicks aren't close to a deal.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn After previously shutting down inquiries on moving All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell, rival teams say the Utah Jazz are showing a willingness to listen on possible trade scenarios, sources tell ESPN. After previously shutting down inquiries on moving All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell, rival teams say the Utah Jazz are showing a willingness to listen on possible trade scenarios, sources tell ESPN.

Trade packages for Utah Jazz from the Knicks

Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz

Fred Katz of The Athletic has already reported that the Knicks aren't willing to package any picks with Julius Randle. So a package with Randle seems unlikely as the Utah Jazz are in the market primarily for draft capital.

Katz wrote that Randle's long-term contract has made teams hesitant about acquiring him. The Knicks haven't been willing to attach picks to trade him.

The number of first-round picks that the Utah Jazz will look to have will be at least five. Gobert elicited five, and Mitchell should be worth the same or more than that.

The Stepien rule mandates that no team should be able to trade away first-round picks in consecutive years. The 2023 first-round picks will naturally be the Jazz's top priority, with the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes going into full effect.

Also, the unprotected picks that the Knicks have are much more valuable than those coming in from other teams.

The players most likely to be included in the trade are Obi Toppin (team-option in his contract), Quentin Grimes and Immanuel Quickley. However, salary matching will become an issue with just these three players, considering their low-value contracts.

The Knicks will have to match nearly $30 million in salary.

So, if not Julius Randle, then Derrick Rose ($14 million) or Evan Fournier ($18 million) could accompany any of the aforementioned players to Utah.

