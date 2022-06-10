NBA Rumors: Utah Jazz targeting former championship-winning coach to be new head trainer

The Utah Jazz are turning a new chapter in their franchise history by parting ways with longtime coach Quin Snyder. Snyder led the Jazz locker room for eight seasons, and the organization is now looking for a replacement. According to recent NBA rumors, LA Lakers' former coach Frank Vogel is on their radar and could be their next head coach.

As reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Jazz have requested and lined up interviews with several coaches around the league. They have mainly requested access to assistants, but two former head coaches stand out, Frank Vogel and Terry Stotts.

Utah will meet with numerous assistants like Chris Quinn (Miami Heat), Johnnie Bryant (New York Knicks) and the Boston Celtics' Will Hardy and Joe Mazzulla. They will also visit with Charles Lee (Milwaukee Bucks), Adrian Griffin (Toronto Raptors), Sean Sweeney (Dallas Mavericks) and Kevin Young (Phoenix Suns).

The organization is also considering its current assistants, Lamar Skeeter and Alex Jenson.

Snyder coached the Jazz for eight seasons and made the playoffs for the last six years in a row. He had a winning record in six seasons and 50-plus wins in three. Unfortunately, his tenure is remembered by multiple first- and second-round exits. Nevertheless, he resigned as the second-winningest coach in franchise history (372-264), and filling his shoes won't be easy in Salt Lake City.

Frank Vogel is known for his defense-first mindset and incredible strategies on that side of the floor. The Lakers were in the top five in defense in 2019-20 and 2020-21. He led the Purple and Gold to its 17th championship, tying the Boston Celtics for the most all-time, in 2020. Vogel might be a great fit for a Utah locker room that is lacking on defense.

Utah Jazz committed to building around Donovan Mitchell and not Rudy Gobert

The Utah Jazz have decided to build around Donovan Mitchell instead of Rudy Gobert. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year is likely going to look for a new home in the offseason. The Jazz are reportedly not interested in listening to trade offers for Mitchell but have entertained discussions around Gobert.

The Jazz have faced some backlash over this decision as many analysts have pointed out the value of Gobert over Mitchell.

Some fans believe Gobert is the problem with his drop-coverage defense and inability to guard the perimeter. However, the Jazz's guards are the bigger issue, with gifted offensive players easily exploiting Mitchell's lack of defensive awareness and versatility. Mike Conley will turn 35 this year, and although he isn't a defensive liability, he also isn't a perimeter stopper.

Nevertheless, the Jazz are banking on a 25-year-old Mitchell with scoring skills over a 29-year-old Gobert, who doesn't have much in his offensive repertoire. Several other trades and changes are expected to come in the offseason as they look to revamp their roster.

