NBA Rumors: Victor Oladipo adamant to move out of Indiana Pacers as per latest reports, Charlotte Hornets interested in Russell Westbrook

With the upcoming free agency and trade window opening, NBA Trade Rumors have particularly speculated on the futures of both Victor Oladipo and Russell Westbrook.

In this article, we will examine the likelihood of an NBA trade involving Victor Oladipo, who has been linked with multiple teams since his reported eagerness to leave Indiana. Furthermore, there is also an update on Russell Westbrook's situation at the Houston Rockets.

NBA Trade Rumors: Victor Oladipo actively wants to switch teams

Indiana Pacers vs Chicago Bulls

In the latest NBA Trade Rumors, it appears very likely that Victor Oladipo could depart from the Indiana Pacers.

There has been some buzz around the league about the future of the Pacers star for some time. New reports speculating about his future suggest that he could be ready to move on from the team, where he has spent the last three seasons since moving from Oklahoma.

J Michael, an Indiana Pacers insider, has reported that Oladipo may actively say in front of his teammates, "Can I come play with y'all?". Michael went on to say:

"That's what Victor Oladipo said -- in front of Indiana Pacers teammates -- increasing the agitation with the star guard in the locker room, three league sources with direct knowledge of the situation told IndyStar."

Victor Oladipo would ask other teams, “Can I come play with y’all?” in front of his Indiana Pacers teammates, via @ThisIsJMichael. pic.twitter.com/RJO0vfOtXi — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 12, 2020

If these NBA trade rumors are anything to go by, it would be safe to assume that Victor Oladipo could be on his way to a new team very soon.

It is no doubt that Oladipo is a star and easily the best player in a Pacers team that has been struggling to show their skills in the postseason. That makes it likely that Oladipo could be ready to take his ability elsewhere and test himself at a top-level team.

NBA Trade Rumors: Charlotte Hornets are the latest team in the pursuit of Russell Westbrook

Houston Rockets vs Los Angeles Lakers - Game Five

Since the news emerged that Russell Westbrook may want a move away from the Houston Rockets so soon after joining the team, NBA Trade Rumors have mentioned a number of teams where the point guard could end up at.

The latest development in NBA circles in this regard suggests that the Charlotte Hornets could be a potential suitor for the Rockets All-Star.

The Hornets have emerged as a potential suitor for Rockets All-Star Russell Westbrook, sources tell our NBA Insider @ShamsCharania. pic.twitter.com/8hineXP3AN — Stadium (@Stadium) November 12, 2020

NBA Insider Shams Charania reported today that the Hornets have emerged as a destination for Westbrook. Charania said in this regard:

"In Charlotte, there are moveable veteran contracts, as well as the Jordan-brand connection for Westbrook"

While the Charlotte Hornets may be unable to land Russell Westbrook, considering they are not a star-studded team and have little title aspirations, they do have some exciting young talent in Miles Bridges and Malik Monk.

Furthermore, joining such a roster would allow Westbrook to be the focal point of the Hornets offence, something that the player missed last season, as he was in the shadow of Houston favourite, James Harden.

It remains to be seen how this exciting NBA trade rumor ahead regarding the future of Russell Westbrook evolves in the coming days.