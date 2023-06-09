NBA Rumors: Warriors insider claims Steph Curry wants to keep the core together for at least one more season

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors fell way short of winning back-to-back championships after losing to the LA Lakers in the Western Conference semifinals. The latest NBA rumors suggest that Curry wants the Warriors' front office to keep the core together and go for a fifth championship.

In his latest mailbag on The Athletic, Warriors insider Tim Kawakami answered several questions from fans about the team's plans this summer. One fan asked Kawakami about Golden State trading for an aging superstar to help extend their championship window.

"I think the most likely scenario is that the Warriors keep most of this together for at least one more season," Kawakami said. "That's what Curry wants. His opinion sort of matters. And I'm not even sure what "aging star" is worth acquiring at this point. I guess there was the LeBron James-to-the-Warriors burble a little while ago.

"I don't completely rule that out just because I know Lacob is capable of trying to do anything. But that one is almost impossible."

Steph Curry was simply amazing this season for the Golden State Warriors. At his aged 34 season, Curry averaged 29.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists. He narrowly missed out on having the second 50-40-90 season of his career. He shot 49.3% from the field, 42.7% from beyond the arc and 91.5 from the free throw line.

The only blemish on Curry's campaign was injuries as he missed 26 games due to leg and shoulder problems. The Warriors mightily struggled with and without Curry this season as they barely finished sixth in the Western Conference standings.

With Draymond Green expecting to opt out of the final year of his contract, Golden State's dynasty core might be ending. General manager Bob Myers has already announced his departure and it could only be a matter of time before Green says his goodbyes.

How long does Steph Curry want to keep on playing?

Steph Curry at the 2022 NBA Finals

Steph Curry turned 35 years old last March, but remains one of the best players in the world. Curry has a contract until the 2025-26 season and would be 38 years old when he becomes a free agent.

Will the greatest shooter ever hang it up after that season or continue playing? The Athletic's Tim Kawakami explained that Curry could possibly play until he's 40 due to his conditioning and shooting.

"We've never seen a great point guard stay this good for this long. ... I think as long as Curry feels like he's a plus player, he'll want to keep playing," Kawakami said. "He's 35 now and obviously still one of the best players in the world. Why couldn't he have one or two more seasons close to this level and then a few more as a Duncan-Nowitzki-type old head who can still summon some greatness maybe twice a month? Curry could play until he's 39 or 40. I could see that."

