NBA rumors: Warriors linked with Jrue Holiday despite trading for Chris Paul earlier this season

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst has linked the Golden State Warriors to being a possible landing spot for two-time All-Star guard Jrue Holiday. This comes even after the team already has Chris Paul, who it traded for earlier this year.

The NBA reporter shared on social media platform X that Holiday has generated a lot of interest after being part of the blockbuster deal that sent Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Holiday is expected to be traded by the Portland Trail Blazers, and among the teams that could make a go for him is Golden State. However, Windhorst added that it is going to be tricky since Paul has been progressing well in fitting with the Warriors.

He said (via NBA Central):

“Even the Golden State Warriors, who have interesting young players on their roster, plus a few far-out draft picks and swaps when Stephen Curry might be retired, could join the race. Provided they'd be willing to re-trade Chris Paul, who members of the organization have praised for his offseason work of trying to fit in.”

Jrue Holiday landed in Portland after the three-team deal with the Bucks and Phoenix Suns for Lillard was given the go-ahead.

In the agreement, the Blazers received Holiday and an unprotected 2029 first-round pick from the Bucks, along with the right to swap first-round picks with Milwaukee in 2028 and 2030. The team also got Deandre Ayton and rookie forward Toumani Camara from the Suns.

Phoenix, meanwhile, received Jusuf Nurkic, Nassir Little, and Keon Johnson from Portland and Grayson Allen from Milwaukee.

The Bucks now have Lillard, forming a two-headed monster with Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Veteran Holiday, however, is not expected to play with the Blazers and is set to be shipped out as they begin their youth movement around Scoot Anderson, Anfernee Simons, and Shaedon Sharpe.

Golden State, for its part, added Paul to its roster this offseason, acquired in a deal with the Washington Wizards, where he was initially dealt after playing for the Suns last season.

Jrue Holiday’s defense will be a boon to any team

Apart from veteran leadership and championship experience, Jrue Holiday brings top-notch defensive skills to help any team that will have him.

The 33-year-old UCLA alum has been a member of the NBA All-Defensive First Team in two of the last three seasons, and a five-time member of the NBA All-Defense team in his career.

Jrue Holiday has shown the ability to guard different positions, from crafty guards to bulky frontcourt players, separating him from several backcourt players in the league.

In fact, in a poll conducted by The Athletic last season on the best defender in the league, his name emerged as No. 1, garnering 28.7% of the votes from more than 100 players surveyed.

Last season, he averaged 19.3 points, 7.4 assists, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.2 steals for the Bucks while also being selected to his second NBA All-Star Game.