NBA Rumors: Washington Wizards ready to 'aggressively pursue' Masai Ujiri next offseason

As the league's trade deadline draws nearer, NBA Rumors continue to grow, though in the latest reports it is Toronto Raptors President of basketball operations Masai Ujiri whose name is involved rather than one of the franchise's players.

Ujiri has gained admirers across the league since his time with the Raptors began in 2013 and it appears that another Eastern Conference side have their eye on the 50 year-old's executive abilities.

NBA Rumors: Washington Wizards frontrunners of Masai Ujiri as Raptors President's contract expires

Masai Ujiri at Toronto Raptors Victory parade

Sitting at the bottom of the Eastern Conference, the Washington Wizards have had one of their worst starts to an NBA season. With the franchise destined to have a development year, it appears the organization have already turned their attention to next season with restructuring set to happen behind the scenes.

In the latest NBA Rumors, the Wizards have been reported to be planning an aggressive pursuit of Toronto Raptors executive Masai Ujiri, whose contract expires at the end of the season.

The Washington Wizards are planning an 'aggressive pursuit' to land Masai Ujiri this summer, per Bleacher Report pic.twitter.com/2rX91jRsGe — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) February 1, 2021

Masai Ujiri has been with the Raptors franchise since 2013, first as vice president and general manager before moving into his current role as president of basketball operations. It is no coincidence that Toronto's form in Ujiri's time with the side has seen a massive upturn. In 2014, the Raptors returned to the playoffs before becoming a more permanent name in the postseason. Since 2013, Toronto have won 5 division titles, 1 conference title and an NBA Championship in 2019.

“I have to find a way to give more opportunity to youth all around the world.” ✊@Raptors president of basketball ops Masai Ujiri discusses using basketball to give back on #TheSteamRoom | https://t.co/0Gp6n5C1o6 pic.twitter.com/Hsgn8MJltZ — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 22, 2020

Ujiri's record with Toronto has seen his name circled in NBA Rumors to leave the franchise this Summer and it appears Washington could be the frontrunners.

In the last decade, the Wizards made the playoffs on four occasions but failed to go beyond the conference semifinals and had to rely upon John Wall and Bradley Beal's excellence. The franchise could see now - as they head toward their third season without appearing in the playoffs - as the time to altar the make-up of their organization away from the court to become competitive again.

Washington would inevitably benefit from a former Executive of the Year in Masai Ujiri with the side going through a recent overturn in players. His signature may be just as important as holding onto the likes of Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook this Summer if the former is still with the franchise.