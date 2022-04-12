NBA Rumors: Western Conference coach not interested in LA Lakers job because of Frank Vogel’s mistreatment

The latest NBA rumors suggest Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder has lost interest in taking over the reins as the next LA Lakers head coach. The reason highlighted as per the latest report is the Lakers' supposed mishandling of former coach Frank Vogel's dismissal.

After LA's final regular-season game against Denver on Sunday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski released a report that the Lakers were already planning to fire Vogel on Monday.

Here's what Wojnarowski's report said:

"Frank Vogel has coached his final game for the Lakers, a decision that’s expected to be shared with him as soon as Monday, sources tell ESPN. Lakers’ search expected to be lengthy and expansive with no clear initial frontrunner."

The 2020 championship-winning coach was asked about the report in his post-game press conference. In response, he said he had not been informed about anything yet.

Here's what Vogel said (via Daniel Starkand):

“I haven’t been told shit. I’m going to enjoy tonight’s game… we’ll deal with tomorrow tomorrow."

Vogel received a lot of support on social media following the incident. Several fans and analysts were unimpressed with the way the LA Lakers handled things with the 48-year-old, who led the team for three seasons.

NBA Rumors: LA Lakers have potentially lost the chance to acquire Quin Snyder as their next coach

According to Broderick Turner of the LA Times, Quin Snyder, Frank Vogel's potential replacement, has lost interest in moving to Hollywood. This is apparently due to the franchise's mistreatment of Vogel before they fired him.

Here's what Turner's report says (h/t Lakers Daily):

"Snyder, who is known for having very good offensive sets and a solid defensive foundation, has led the Jazz to the playoffs for the sixth consecutive season. He was an assistant with the Lakers while on the staff of coach Mike Brown in 2011-2012."

"Not only is Snyder under contract with the Jazz for at least one more season, people not authorized to speak publicly on the matter said he has become less interested in the Lakers’ job because of how the Vogel firing was handled."

Quin Snyder has been instrumental in helping the Utah Jazz become one of the best two-way teams in the league. Snyder led the team to the best record in the league last season and was named the head coach for Team LeBron for the 2021 All-Star game.

He would have been an excellent acquisition for the LA Lakers, who desperately need to improve in all areas following their dismal 2021-22 campaign.

However, with Turner's report suggesting that Snyder is losing interest, it seems unlikely for him to move to Hollywood for now.

