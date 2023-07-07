NBA Rumors: Zach Lavine's name involved in Trail Blazers & Sixers trade talks

Zach LaVine could be on the move before the start of the season. According to a recent report from longtime Chicago Bulls Insider KC Johnson, LaVine's name has popped up in early trade talks with both the Philadelphia 76ers and the Portland Trail Blazers.

While many were hopeful that the talks would lead to the Bulls landing Damian Lillard, the speculation is that the franchise would be the third team in a deal. So far, reports of the Bulls participating in the Damian Lillard to Miami deal would see Tyler Herro land in Chicago, a move many Bulls fans aren't enthusiastic about.

In addition, Johnson's report indicates that the Bulls have been engaged in preliminary talks with the Philadelphia 76ers as well. Given that James Harden is reportedly on the way out from Philly, many Chicago fans have been hopeful that he could land in Bulls for Zach LaVine.

The Bulls would be getting significantly older by parting ways with the 28-year-old LaVine and acquiring a soon-to-be 34-year-old in James Harden. With that being said, the fact of the matter remains that the Bulls don't have an elite point guard to facilitate their offense.

With Lonzo Ball set to miss the entirety of this season before attempting to make a historic comeback next year, the team could use Harden's facilitating.

Brooklyn Nets v Chicago Bulls

Looking at the Chicago Bulls' future with Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan

It seems as though the Chicago Bulls have a big decision on their hands. Over the past two seasons, the team has seen moments of brilliance, however, the ball-dominant play styles of both Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan clash.

Prior to Lonzo Ball's injury, the team looked to be on the rise between Ball's 3-point shooting, facilitating, and defensive prowess. Although, the team remains hopeful that he will return next year, fans have seemingly prepared themselves for a future without the young guard.

Boston Celtics v Philadelphia 76ers - Game Six

Although the addition of Jevon Carter this offseason, and the recent surge by Coby White last year gave hope, neither can compare to James Harden. Last season, Harden led the league in assists per game, something the Bulls would greatly benefit from.

In addition, one of the biggest needs for the Chicago franchise is 3-point shooting. Although White has emerged as a lights-out shooter when he's on, the Bulls are expected to bring him off the bench as the Sixth Man.

Whether or not any of the potential Zach LaVine trades wind up coming to fruition, only time will tell.

