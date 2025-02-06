NBA Trade Deadline Rumors: Former DPOY Marcus Smart being targeted by several teams

The latest trade rumor before the NBA trade deadline closes features the Memphis Grizzlies star and former Defensive Player of the Year, Marcus Smart.

On Thursday, NBA Central tweeted about the trade rumor surrounding Smart. The sports media outlet credited Knicks reporter Ian Begley with the news and included a picture of Smart in its post.

"Several teams have talked to the Grizzlies about deals involving veteran point guard Marcus Smart. Those talks will likely continue into Thursday. Smart, 30, is under contract through next season ($21.5 million); the Grizzlies have a few financial decisions to make this offseason, among them re-signing Santi Aldama," The post's caption read.

According to Begley, the Grizzlies are open to letting Smart go in exchange for valuable assets, different talent, or both. The Memphis camp arguably had one of the better runs this season than in the past decade.

The Grizzlies have a 35-16 record and are ranked the second seed in the Western Conference. Overall, the presence of a healthy Ja Morant and including rookie Zach Edey as the big man have helped the Grizzlies make the most of their roster this season. They have a significantly younger roster now, and trading away Smart for some younger talent would help them remain dominant in the future.

Possible landing spots for Marcus Smart if he gets traded before the NBA trade deadline

Marcus Smart arrived in Memphis last offseason after playing nine seasons for the Boston Celtics. The veteran guard had an injury-ridden first season with the Bears, and this season was no different. Smart played only 19 games and started only six.

Smart was out almost all of January because of a right index finger injury. Moreover, Ja Morant has been healthy this season and leads the starting lineup as the point guard, making it hard for Smart to play his preferred position. So, if the Grizzlies decided to trade away the veteran guard, two teams could benefit from him: the Houston Rockets and the Toronto Raptors.

The Rockets have been on a great run this season. Jalen Green is now a bonafide superstar with stunning performances every week and has led his team to the third seed in the West. However, they could use Smart in their lineup as Amen Thompson may be great but he is the only dependable point guard on the squad. With over half the season left to play, bringing in Smart could help the Rockets keep their players fresh for the playoffs.

On the other hand, the Toronto Raptors are not doing well this season. They have a 16-35 record and are the 13th seed in the East. The Raptors are a young lineup and could use a veteran influence to guide them. It would also give Jamal Shead a great mentor, from who he can learn and hone his craft.

