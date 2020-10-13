The Denver Nuggets were one of the many surprises in the 2020 NBA Playoffs as the relatively young team went all the way to the Western Conference Finals. Following their exit, the franchise has been surrounded by a plethora of NBA trade rumors regarding the stars they could bring in and the players they may trade away during the off-season.

On that note, let us have a look at the Denver Nuggets' three most valuable trade assets going into this off-season.

NBA Trade Options: 3 most valuable assets for the Denver Nuggets going into the 2020-21 season

For this list, we have considered a combination of an asset's trade value as well as the likelihood of it being traded away during the off-season. All the players in this list are ones whom the Denver Nuggets could trade away before the start of the next season as per NBA trade rumors. Without any further ado, let's get started.

#3 Michael Porter Jr.

Michael Porter Jr. was impressive during the 2020 NBA Playoffs.

Despite not being a starter for the Denver Nuggets, Michael Porter Jr. managed to attract the attention of many teams during the 2020 NBA Playoffs.

After a somewhat controversial comment in a postgame interview, the 22-year-old made news for all the right reasons by making some of the most clutch shots in the tournament.

Michael Porter Jr. puts up a career-high 25 PTS (11-12 FGM) in the @nuggets road win. #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/w92PfF9Al7 — NBA (@NBA) January 3, 2020

Considering the player's ability to step up in big moments and the fact that he is not yet a finished product, many teams in the competition are reportedly interested in his services as per NBA trade rumors.

Advertisement

Given the impact he has had last season, teams from around the league would likely be willing to sacrifice assets with extremely high trade value to snap up Porter.

#2 Gary Harris

Gary Harris could be on the trading block for the Denver Nuggets.

Gary Harris is an excellent player, but unfortunately, Jamal Murray and the 26-year-old couldn't deliver the goods from the backcourt to the extent the Denver Nuggets would have hoped.

The team needs more defense and are reportedly willing to trade away Gary Harris this off-season. Considering Harris' offensive versatility and above-average defense, many teams are reportedly interested to include him in their rosters.

LeBron shuts down Jamal Murray 😳 pic.twitter.com/XnnZpAUwGa — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 25, 2020

Advertisement

A player of the caliber of Gary Harris, who is in his prime, would not come cheap, but interested teams could find it worthy to trade away some high-value assets in order to bring Harris on board.

#1 Bol Bol

Bol Bol could be the most valuable trade asset for the Denver Nuggets this off-season.

Bol Bol is a 7'2" small forward who is a lethal shooter and has terrific timing in the defensive end of the floor.

He has the potential to be an NBA superstar, but with the small forward position taken, the Denver Nuggets may not have much use for him. But on the flip side, Bol Bol will be highly sought after by almost all the other teams in the league.

Considering the player's attributes, the Denver Nuggets would feel robbed if they do not get at least an All-Star in return for trading him away. Unsurprisingly, Bol Bol is the Denver Nuggets' most valuable trade asset going into the off-season.