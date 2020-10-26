The Indiana Pacers had a tumultuous 2019-20 season, as they lost key players to injuries and also had a change of head coach. With Nate Bjorkgren finalized as the new coach of the franchise, the front office will have more clarity and will be looking to make key moves with the right NBA trade options in front of them.

In this article, we will take a look at the three players who could be important NBA trade chips for the Indiana Pacers:

NBA Trade Options: 3 most valuable assets for the Indiana Pacers going into the 2020-21 season

#1 Aaron Holiday

When Victor Oladipo went down with an injury in 2019, young point guard Aaron Holiday stepped in his role and contributed major minutes despite not being a regular part of the franchise's setup earlier.

Holiday was solid for the Indiana Pacers last season, as he averaged ten points, three rebounds and four assists per game. However, with the Indiana Pacers aiming to be a championship contender under new coach Nate Bjorkgren, Holiday might be utilized in an NBA trade package this off-season.

With Victor Oladipo and Myles Turner set to depart, the Pacers will desperately need a star player, and Holiday could be useful in that regard.

#2 Justin Holiday

The Indiana Pacers took a gamble with Justin Holiday last off-season, picking him up in free agency when he had a small market. However, the power forward didn't disappoint the Indiana Pacers, as he performed well in the limited minutes he received.

Holiday, like his brother, is a utility player, but the Indiana Pacers are on the hunt for an All-Star. In that regard, it won't be a surprise if the franchise chose to part ways with Holiday after just one season.

Nevertheless, Holiday's defensive prowess and versatility in offense make him a unique prospect, and he has the potential to become an NBA trade chip for the Indiana Pacers.

OFFICIAL: We have hired Nate Bjorkgren as our new head coach. Bjorkgren most recently served as an assistant on the Toronto Raptors, who won the NBA Championship during the 2018-19 season. Welcome to Indiana, Coach Bjorkgren!



More info >> https://t.co/Ol4LiOzMcM pic.twitter.com/LnNF4wy79P — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) October 20, 2020

#3 Jeremy Lamb

Acquired from the Charlotte Hornets on a three-year contract worth $31.5 million, Jeremy Lamb had a forgettable year with the Indiana Pacers as he sustained a torn left anterior cruciate ligament, a torn lateral meniscus and a lateral femoral condylar fracture.

It happened during an 81–127 blowout loss to the Toronto Raptors on February 23 this year. Since then, Lamb has been out of action, and there are doubts about whether he will be able to sustain his pre-injury form.

The only way the Indiana Pacers will be able to get out of his contract is by trading him. Lamb being an extremely useful player on the offense, there are multiple teams who could be willing to do an NBA trade for him after taking into account his Hornets days.