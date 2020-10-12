With the 2020 NBA Playoffs providing more postseason disappointment for the Portland Trail Blazers, the team has been the subject of a plethora of NBA trade rumors as there is intense speculation about which star the team could bring in and which players may be moved out.

On that note, let's analyze the three most valuable trade assets that the Portland Trail Blazers have in their possession this off-season.

NBA Trade Options: 3 most valuable assets for the Portland Trail Blazers going into the 2020-21 season

For this list, we have considered the trade value of the assets that the Portland Trail Blazers have access to this off-season. We have picked only those players who have appeared in numerous NBA trade rumors and are the most likely ones to be traded away by the Portland Trail Blazers.

#3 Anfernee Simons

Anfernee Simons has been impressive for the Portland Trail Blazers.

While Anfernee Simons did not explode onto the scene like Luka Doncic and Trae Young, the 21-year old has had significant improvement during the past year, something that was especially seen in the 2020 NBA Playoffs. Simons' impressive performances in the postseason will surely boost his value up significantly.

Many teams in the NBA will want to acquire Anfernee Simons due to his high upside. If he is given away in an NBA trade package along with a draft pick, the Portland Trail Blazers could potentially receive a player that could take the franchise to the next level.

#2 Gary Trent Jr.

Gary Trent Jr. attracted the attention of many teams during the 2020 NBA Playoffs.

Gary Trent Jr. was another player who shone brightly during the postseason, perhaps he did so even brighter than Anfernee Simons.

After Damian Lillard was ruled out due to an injury, the 21-year-old played a crucial role for the Portland Trail Blazers' in their extremely close game five, in the process atrracting the interest of many teams.

Thanks to his performances, teams like the Golden State Warriors, Atlanta Hawks, and Philadelphia 76ers have reportedly shown interest in the young player, according to NBA trade rumors.

Considering the interest in the player and his trade value, trading away Gary Trent Jr. could allow the Portland Trail Blazers to bring in the missing piece that might guide them to an NBA Championship.

#1 CJ McCollum

Trading away CJ McCollum could bring in a big name for the Portland Trail Blazers.

CJ McCollum has found a mention in several NBA trade rumors in recent times and is most definitely the biggest asset the Portland Trail Blazers have at their disposal.

Due to the player's offensive versatility and ability to stretch the floor, he has been linked heavily with the Philadelphia 76ers, with Ben Simmons reportedly being brought in for him.

“CJ McCollum. Don’t do it to ‘em.” 🔥



Portland vs. Toronto scrimmage is LIVE on NBA TV! pic.twitter.com/2WWEeRYifZ — NBA TV (@NBATV) July 26, 2020

This is just one of many moves the Portland Trail Blazers could pull of by trading away CJ McCollum. And with the team seemingly having reached its ceiling, it may be a trade worth the risk for the franchise.