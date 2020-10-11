NBA Trade Options: 3 most valuable assets for San Antonio Spurs going into the 2020-21 season

San Antonio Spurs are heading into an important offseason after a disappointing 2019-20 NBA season. The Spurs are stuck with a roster that has veterans who might be past their primes, and youngsters who still need time to develop. With rumors about Gregg Popovich's stint with the team coming closer to an end, they might make one final push to compete in the playoffs in the upcoming season. Here are three of the most valuable NBA trade options the San Antonio Spurs can look into this offseason.

NBA Trade Options: 3 best assets for San Antonio Spurs as they look to get back into title contention

The San Antonio Spurs failed to make it to the postseason for the first time in 23 years. Spurs reporter Casey Viera recently stated that no player on the Spurs roster is currently 'untouchable', and they'd be interested to hear trade offers for most of their players. Here are three players who can get them the best returns in the trade market this offseason:

#3. Rudy Gay

Rudy Gay was a player who averaged 20+ points and could shoot close to 40% from the 3-point line. But time seems to be catching up with the 34-year-old veteran as he averaged just 10.8 points this season for the San Antonio Spurs.

Multiple NBA trade rumors have talked about the Spurs moving Gay in the offseason in exchange for a younger star. Though Rudy Gay isn't effective on the Spurs team, a lot of teams around the league can use a veteran who could contribute valuable minutes on either end of the court.

#2. LaMarcus Aldridge

Despite showing a decline in performances compared to his Portland days, LaMarcus Aldridge is still one of the NBA's best bigs. He's one of the few remaining players in the league who can be lethal from mid-range and inside the paint.

But his lack of athleticism and floor spacing issues have been an issue for the San Antonio Spurs on the offense. He can still average close to 20 points and be a great third option on a playoff team with better 3-point shooters in the backcourt. Spurs will definitely explore this NBA trade option to upgrade their roster in the offseason.

#1. DeMar DeRozan

San Antonio Spurs v Detroit Pistons

As mentioned above, no player on the San Antonio Spurs' roster is 'untouchable.' And this means that the Spurs could consider blowing it all up by trading their best player, DeMar DeRozan.

ICYMI: Could DeMar DeRozan revamp his career in Charlotte? (via @mrjoshmatthews)https://t.co/PlTMHa8zFa — Swarm and Sting (@SwarmnSting) October 2, 2020

DeRozan is still an elite player in the league, but questions are being raised about whether he can be the number 1 option on a championship team. The four-time All-Star has never made it to the NBA Finals in his career, and time is running out for him to win an NBA championship.

The Spurs can either look to get another star player in place of DeRozan or rebuild for the future around younger players like Derrick White.

