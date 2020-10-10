NBA Trade Options: 3 most valuable assets for LA Clippers going into the 2020-21 season

The LA Clippers were the favorites on paper before the start of the 2019-20 NBA season. Despite having 2 MVP-caliber players and a talented set of role players, they came up short in the playoffs and were upset by the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference semi-finals. In this article, we'll explore some of the LA Clippers' best NBA trade options in the upcoming offseason as they look to make amends for their poor playoff performance this year.

NBA Trade Options: LA Clippers looking to make the most out of their limited trade assets this offseason

It's hard to tell how active the LA Clippers will be in the trade market this offseason. While they've expressed their desire to add another playmaker to the squad, they don't have much wiggle room because of their limited cap space and the lack of future draft picks. Keeping this in mind, here are there best movable assets in the offseason based on the recent NBA trade rumors:

#1. Lou Williams

Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles Clippers

Lou Willams is still the best player to have on your team coming off the bench. Williams averaged 28.7 minutes per game last season and scored 18.2 points in his 3rd season with the LA Clippers.

The Clippers will take trade calls for Lou Williams this offseason, source tells me.



Lou Williams, one of the, if not, the best 6th man in NBA history - will enter the final year of his contract next season. pic.twitter.com/lfIuPODhhH — Ross 🏀 (@LegionHoopsRoss) September 17, 2020

However, the 33-year-old had an underwhelming playoff this year and averaged just 10 points in the series against the Denver Nuggets. There's good demand for guards like Lou Williams around the league, and the LA Clippers will consider shipping him in case they get a good offer in return.

#2. Montrezl Harrell

Dallas Mavericks v Los Angeles Clippers - Game Five

Montrezl Harrell cannot be viewed as a 'trade asset' yet. Harrell's contract with the LA Clippers comes to an end this year, and he will be an unrestricted free agent in the upcoming offseason.

Though Harrell has expressed his desire to continue playing for the Clippers next year, some NBA trade rumors suggest the Los Angeles team might consider a sign-and-trade option for the big man.

Mavericks among teams with interest in Clippers free-agent-to-be Montrezl Harrell. https://t.co/bPwT7FT534 — Sam Amico (@AmicoHoops) September 24, 2020

Montrezl Harrell won the 2020 Sixth Man of the Year award and is one of the best offensive bigs in the league. However, his inability to guard other centers in the league like Nikola Jokic and Anthony Davis remains a concern for the team.

Given the demand for the 26-year-old, the LA Clippers might look to trade him to other teams in the hopes of getting more experienced players who can help them win next year.

#3. Paul George

Dallas Mavericks v Los Angeles Clippers - Game Five

The only reason this move comes in third place is because of how bizarre this NBA trade option sounds. LA Clippers acquired Paul George last year by trading 2 talented youngsters and 7 future draft picks.

Paul George Nets trade rumors are spicy: https://t.co/HhgsGmXPbp — OutKick (@Outkick) September 29, 2020

However, there are some NBA trade rumors suggesting that the LA Clippers might blow it all up and look to get another star next to Kawhi Leonard. Though it's unlikely that they take such extreme measures this offseason, there's no denying that George's performance was the biggest reason for their playoff exit this year.

The 6-time All-Star will be their biggest trade asset in case they consider moving him in the upcoming weeks.

