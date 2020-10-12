NBA Trade Options: 5 teams that should target Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons this off-season

After yet another disappointing postseason, the Philadelphia 76ers have reportedly decided to pull the plug on "The Process", according to numerous NBA trade rumors. However, the 76ers are still on the fence about whom to choose between Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, with each player seemingly standing an equal chance of being traded away this off-season.

On that note, let's have a look at the five teams who are likely to go for Ben Simmons this off-season.

NBA Trade Rumors: 5 teams that should target Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons this off-season

For this list, we have considered teams based on how well the Philadelphia 76ers star is likely to fit in there regardless of what trade these teams could offer to the 76ers in return. With that in mind, let's get started.

#5 Atlanta Hawks

Ben Simmons would be the perfect player for the Atlanta Hawks.

Ben Simmons is an elite passer and an All-NBA caliber defender. As he tends to struggle with his shooting, he would ideally like to play with a team that can space the floor. Considering the same, the Atlanta Hawks could be the perfect team for Simmons.

While the franchise already has a point-guard in Trae Young, he could be moved to the 2 to accommodate Simmons. That would allow the Philadelphia 76ers star to be the court general while Youn plays off-ball, which could in turn enable the former to become a more efficient shooter.

Trae Young in the NBA HORSE Challenge should be fun tomorrow 👀🍿pic.twitter.com/BNmK4byM82 (via @NBA) — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) April 11, 2020

However, the real reason the Hawks could want Ben Simmons is for his defensive abilities. The franchise's lackluster defense has meant that the team has been out of the NBA Playoff picture for a while.

Adding Ben Simmons to their roster would not only boost their quality at both ends but could perhaps also make them a more competitive team.

#4 Portland Trail Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers could become a contender with Ben Simmons.

The Portland Trail Blazers are another team that is incredibly gifted at the offensive end but seems to suffer because of their defensive fallibilities. But unlike the Atlanta Hawks, Ben Simmons would not be s part of this team's backcourt if he moves to this franchise.

With the one and two occupied by Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum respectively, the Philadelphia 76ers star would have to take up the small forward position in the team, a role he has thrived in under Brett Brown.

The addition of Ben Simmons could make the Trail Blazers more resilient and perhaps even make the team a contender for an NBA Championship in the near future.

Considering the same, the Portland Trail Blazers must do whatever they can to acquire the Philadelphia 76ers star.