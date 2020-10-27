NBA Trade Options: Should Indiana Pacers make a move for Gordon Hayward to strengthen their frontcourt?

The Indiana Pacers will have some key decisions to make this off-season, as they look to add role players and important pieces that could help them contend for the NBA championship next season. In this regard, they have several NBA trade options in front of them, with Gordon Hayward reportedly receiving a lot of interest from the Pacers' front office.

When fit, Gordon Hayward is one of the best and most versatile wings in the league.

He had a strong season with the Boston Celtics last year before going down with an injury against the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the 2020 NBA playoffs. The veteran wing, who averaged 17.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists on 50% shooting last year, has a player option this off-season and has been a part of a bevy of NBA trade rumors.

Gordon Hayward rumors: ‘He’s doing the Al Horford plan,’ & ‘something is mildly afoot here’ per ESPN’s Lowe Post podcast https://t.co/ce4NC4yjBS — John Karalis 🇬🇷 (@RedsArmy_John) October 26, 2020

The most prominent NBA trade rumor around Gordon Hayward is the possibility of him joining the Indiana Pacers, who desperately need to add a small forward to its roster. The franchise also lacks an all-action playmaker who can share the ball with point-guard Malcolm Brogdon, as star player Victor Oladipo is set to depart the Pacers, as per the latest NBA trade rumors in this regard.

The arrival of Hayward will instantly improve the Indiana Pacers, as the former Utah Jazzman would come with tons of experience and pedigree. The Indiana Pacers lack a dominating presence in the small forward position, with TJ Warren tipped to occupy the power forward role after Myles Turner's imminent departure from the franchise.

On the other hand, Gordon Hayward could also look to move on from the Boston Celtics, a team where he couldn't make an impact since his arrival in 2017. Hayward, who has struggled with injuries and poor form, could do with a fresh start at the Indiana Pacers to resurrect his career.

From earlier: some decision-makers with Indiana still have interest in trading for Boston’s Gordon Hayward, per sources. Something worth keeping an eye on as we get closer to the date when NBA teams can make trades. More: https://t.co/xS1OP3YptM — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) October 26, 2020

NBA trade rumors about the player indicate that the Indiana Pacers are serious and confident about landing Gordon Hayward this off-season. If that happens, it would be a brilliant first addition for newly-hired head coach Nate Bjorkgren and the Indiana Pacers' front office.