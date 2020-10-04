NBA Trade Options: The best and worst-case scenarios for Anthony Davis 

The LA Lakers are the overwhelming favorites to win the 2020 NBA Championship and quite justifiably so. However, NBA trade rumors are abuzz about one of their star players, Anthony Davis, who enters free agency in the off-season.

After LeBron James got his prized partner in Anthony Davis, the Lakers have simply been overwhelming for most if not all teams that have come up against them. But even if James and crew win it all this year, Davis may not be around for a title defense next season.

That is because NBA trade rumors have linked a bevy of teams as possible destinations for the 27-year-old. While Anthony Davis' future of course of action still remains under intense speculation, let us take a look at the best and the worst-case scenarios for the player this off-season.

NBA Trade Rumors: Re-signing with the LA Lakers would be the best-case scenario for Anthony Davis

Staying with the LA Lakers could be the best option for Anthony Davis.

The reality about the LA Lakers at this moment is that barring an epic meltdown or injuries to several key players, the team could probably steamroll through the competition for a while.

The franchise's dominance is rivaling that of the Golden State Warriors when a certain Kevin Durant was on board.

After major achievements eluded him for practically his entire NBA career, winning an NBA championship with such ease could be the most appealing thing on the planet for Anthony Davis.

A player of his caliber is quite deserving of such honors, so it makes perfect sense for Anthony Davis to remain with the LA Lakers, which is also the best-case scenario for him at the moment.

NBA Trade Rumors: Moving to any of the other 29 teams in the NBA could be a bad decision for Anthony Davis

There is absolutely no reason for Anthony Davis to even consider leaving the LA Lakers.

Yes, you read it right. Moving to any other team in the NBA would be a bad decision for Anthony Davis.

Nowhere else in the league will Davis find the dominance exhibited by the LA Lakers at the moment. And with LeBron James ageing like fine wine, Lakers fans should feel pretty pretty confident about their second star signing up again with the purple and gold.

Moreover, Anthony Davis has the chance to create history if he remains with the LA Lakers. He and James have the opportunity to go down in history as one of the most dominant duos in the league, arguably the most dominant one since Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant.

Considering all these factors, staying with the LA Lakers should be an absolute no-brainer for Anthony Davis, and a move to any of the 29 other teams in the competition appears to be the worst-case scenario for him.