NBA Trade Options: The best and worst-case scenarios for Chris Paul

Chris Paul defied all odds and led an underdog OKC Thunder team to the playoffs during the 2019-20 NBA season. With recent NBA rumors suggesting the Thunder are going to hit the reset button and go for a full rebuild, Chris Paul has emerged as one of the best players available in the trade market. In this article, we'll take a look at the best and worst destinations for Chris Paul based on the latest NBA trade rumors.

NBA Trade Rumors: Joining the Milwaukee Bucks could be the best scenario for Chris Paul

Houston Rockets v Oklahoma City Thunder - Game Six

Despite being the best team in the regular season, the Milwaukee Bucks were knocked out in the second round of the 2020 NBA playoffs. The pressure is building on Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks to get over their playoff hump and win a championship. The Bucks have already made it clear that they'll be looking to add a star in the offseason who can take some pressure off of Giannis' shoulders.

Bledsoe's future? Giannis Supermax? Trading for Chris Paul? Improving the roster?



I previewed all the critical decisions facing the Bucks this offseason:https://t.co/6bknLdLsIz — Bucks Film Room (Brian Sampson) (@BucksFilmRoom) October 1, 2020

Multiple NBA trade rumors have already suggested that Chris Paul is on top of the Bucks' list this offseason. Chris Paul has experience playing in the postseason and can be the mentor for the younger guys on the Milwaukee Bucks' roster.

His ball-handling and scoring abilities will elevate their offense and will make life easier for Giannis Antetokounmpo. If the Bucks find a way to convince OKC Thunder for this trade, the 35-year-old might finally win his first NBA championship next year in Milwaukee.

NBA Trade Rumors: Joining the New York Knicks would be the worst-case scenario for Chris Paul

Advertisement

Oklahoma City Thunder v Houston Rockets - Game One

The New York Knicks are always in pursuit of a marquee talent who can help turn their fortunes around. The Knicks haven't made the playoffs in the past seven years and are desperate to sign a big star in the offseason to give the fans something to cheer about.

Knicks eyeing Chris Paul to help establish winning culture in New York with younger roster, per @IanBegley pic.twitter.com/IYymGdsSOI — Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) April 30, 2020

Advertisement

NBA trade rumors have suggested that the Knicks have their eyes set on Chris Paul if he becomes available. While the Point God will undoubtedly make their team better, the New York Knicks are a dysfunctional franchise, and it's highly unlikely that they'll get the right pieces around him. His championship aspirations will virtually come to an end if he joins the Knicks this offseason.

Also read: NBA Trade Rumors: James Harden might take a leaf out of AD's book and join the Milwaukee Bucks in the offseason