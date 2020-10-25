NBA Trade Options: The best and worst-case scenarios for Jae Crowder 

The Miami Heat were one of the biggest surprises in the 2020 NBA Playoffs, as the young team made it all the way to the finals, where they lost to the LA Lakers in six games. Since that unexpected run, the franchise has been the subject of numerous NBA trade rumors, with a few of them speculating about the future of their starting power forward Jae Crowder.

The 30-year-old was an integral part of the Heat team that reached the 2020 NBA Finals. As a vital 'Three-and-D' player for the team, Jae Crowder knocked down shots in clutch moments while putting in some impressive displays at the defensive end of the floor as well.

Based on his performances, some would even argue that Crowder was the silent third-star for the Miami Heat. However, with the player entering free agency this off-season, it remains to be seen if he opts to remain with the team or moves out.

On that note, let us have a look at two teams that would be the best and worst-case scenarios for Jae Crowder this off-season.

NBA Trade Rumors: Staying put with the Miami Heat would be in Jae Crowder's best interests

Remaining with the Miami Heat would be in the best interests of Jae Crowder this off-season.

Even if its roster stays the same, the Miami Heat have proven that they are strong enough to make another run to the NBA Finals next season.

The team is young and is only likely to improve with time, something Jae Crowder will be keenly aware of.

After bouncing around the league in the last few years, Crowder may have finally found a home in Miami. The 30-year-old fits immaculately into the Heat's system and has already earned a starting spot on what is clearly a championship-contending team.

With the team having a genuine shot at winning an NBA Championship in the near future, Joe Crowder should look to remain at the franchise, something that could be the player's as well as the Miami Heat's best option this off-season.

NBA Trade Rumors: Jae Crowder must avoid a move to the Atlanta Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks would be the worst-case scenario for Jae Crowder this off-season.

The Atlanta Hawks are interested in Jae Crowder, according to various NBA trade rumors, but the player needs to stay away from the franchise.

The Hawks are one of the most exciting teams in the league; however, in terms of results, they languish closer to the bottom of the competition than the top. While that is somewhat justified as the Hawks have a young team, Jae Crowder would only be wasting his prime if he chooses to move to Atlanta.

Jae Crowder potentially has a few more years left in the NBA. Spending those years in one of the least-competitive teams in the competition would undoubtedly be the worst-case scenario for the player.