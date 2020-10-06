NBA Trade Options: The best and worst-case scenarios for Marc Gasol

The Toronto Raptors surprised many by getting the number two seed in the Eastern Conference this season. Marc Gasol played a key role in this impressive run as he featured magnificently as a stretch five who also had an impact at the defensive end. However, with the 35-year old entering free agency, countless NBA trade rumors have speculated about the Spaniard's next destination.

On that note, here are two teams that could respectively be the best and worst-case trade options for Marc Gasol this off-season.

NBA Trade Rumors: The Miami Heat could be the ideal destination for Marc Gasol

The Miami Heat could be perfect for Marc Gasol.

The Miami Heat have been one of the biggest surprises of the 2020 NBA Playoffs. Despite being an incredibly young team, the franchise has made it to the NBA Finals.

However, the balance of the team is far from ideal. More specifically, the Heat need another big man who can stretch the floor and have an impact at the defensive end as well.

shoutout marc gasol with a huge game 1 performance a year ago (via @Raptors) pic.twitter.com/wENi4NnL1H — Yahoo Sports Canada (@YahooCASports) October 1, 2020

Marc Gasol would be perfect for this role. He would immediately improve the areas where the Heat need improvement, and his experience of being an NBA champion would also stand the young team in good stead.

For Gasol, this NBA trade would give him the chance to win another NBA Championship in the near future. Considering that he is already 35 years old, it is unlikely that he may get many such opportunities.

Thus Miami Heat and Marc Gasol seem to fit each other perfectly, and if this NBA trade rumor were to work out, it would indeed be an ideal situation for the Spanish veteran.

NBA Trade Rumors: Marc Gasol should look to avoid a move to the Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves are not the right team for Marc Gasol.

An NBA trade to the Minnesota Timberwolves quite simply would not be the right move for Marc Gasol.

The team is certainly not in the same timeline as Gasol. Moreover, there are too many players in Gasol's position, and if that was not all, the Timberwolves are a team that struggles to even make the NBA Playoffs.

At 35, Marc Gasol does not have much time left in the NBA. But as of now, he still has the ability to contribute to a NBA Championship-contending team. Thus it would be a waste of time for him to spend the last few years of his career playing with a team that may be unable to give him a chance to win another Championship.

Considering all these factors, this NBA trade rumor, if it turns true, would be the worst-case scenario for Marc Gasol this off-season.