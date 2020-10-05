NBA Trade Options: The best and worst-case scenarios for Serge Ibaka

Serge Ibaka has been one of the most underrated players in the NBA this year. Not only has he been a force at the offensive end for the Toronto Raptors, his defense has also been top-notch. In this off-season though, Ibaka is slated to be a free agent as a bevy of NBA trade rumors have surronded the player regarding his next destination.

With the 31-year-old still in his prime, it remains to be seen where the player may end up. On that note, let us take a look at the best and worse-case trade options for Serge Ibaka.

NBA Trade Rumors: The Miami Heat could be the perfect team for Serge Ibaka

Despite being a very young team, the Miami Heat have gone all the way to the NBA Finals during the 2020 NBA Playoffs. And while they may seem outmatched against the LA Lakers, the franchise only needs a few more pieces to compete at the same level as the Lakers.

Serge Ibaka could serve as one of those vital pieces. Not only is he an elite shooting big, he is also an impressive rim protector and is a fairly switchable player as well at that end of the floor.

“We know our backs are against the wall. We have to fight.” pic.twitter.com/Gha6VaiHeg — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) October 4, 2020

For the player, a move to the Heat would mean a chance at another NBA Championship in the near future, something Serge Ibaka would be desperate for after having the experience of already playing for a Championship-winning team.

Considering these factors, a move for Serge Ibaka to the Miami Heat looks like a win-win proposition for both parties, which is why the Heat are the best-case option for the player.

NBA Trade Rumors: Serge Ibaka must avoid the New York Knicks

The New York Knicks' future does not look good.

If this NBA trade rumor became a reality, it could very well be one of the worst decisions made by an NBA star.

While Serge Ibaka would fit almost perfectly in the New York Knicks roster, that is hardly the problem here.

The New York Knicks' front office has been in a state of shambles for a long time now, something that shows absolutely no signs of changing anytime soon. While the franchise does have a few good young players, the team are not likely to make the NBA Playoffs in the immediate future.

Considering the bleak future of the franchise, the New York Knicks would be the worst-case scenario for Serge Ibaka this off-season.