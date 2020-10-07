NBA Trade Options: The best and worst-case scenarios for Tim Hardaway Jr.

The Dallas Mavericks were slated to be the dark horses of the 2020 NBA Playoffs. But despite playing excellently, they bowed out in the first round due to injuries to Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis. Even though these two superstars take most of the spotlight, many of the team's excellence must also be attributed to Tim Hardaway Jr., who will be a free agent this offseason. Due to his performances, Hardaway's free agency has brought along many NBA trade rumors, linking him to a plethora of teams from all around the league.

Let's look at these rumors and analyze which teams would present the best and worst-case scenarios for Tim Hardaway Jr.

NBA Trade Rumors: Tim Hardaway Jr. could make history with the Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks could be Championship contenders as soon as next season.

The Dallas Mavericks are a side that are oozing potential. Even without Porzingis out and Doncic effectively playing on two injured ankles, the Mavericks gave the LA Clippers a serious run for their money. Many may even say that if all their players were fit and raring to go, the Dallas Mavericks could have breezed past the Clippers.

To put one of the favorites' back against the wall despite being plagued with injuries is no mean feat and could be a sign of things to come from the Dallas Mavericks.

As an integral part of the Dallas Mavericks franchise, Tim Hardaway Jr. surely realizes what the future could hold for him. Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis are still young and haven't hit their peaks yet. This, in addition to the fact that Tim Hardaway Jr. is playing the best basketball of his career, provides a compelling case for the 28-year-old to stay put with the Mavericks.

Staying with the Dallas Mavericks is undoubtedly the best-case scenario for Tim Hardaway Jr. this offseason.

NBA Trade Options: The rest of the league

Going to any other team in the league doesn't make a lot of sense for Tim Hardaway Jr.

It may be a bold claim to make, but very few NBA teams have a brighter future than the Dallas Mavericks.

With the Dallas Mavericks, Tim Hardaway Jr. is given a chance to build on an already spectacular team that could potentially contend for an NBA Championship next season. If he decides to seek an NBA trade elsewhere, Hardaway would be throwing away a golden opportunity - perhaps the biggest of his career - to become an NBA champion.

If Tim Hardaway Jr. decides to go to any of the teams he has been linked with in recent NBA trade rumors, he might never win an NBA championship.

Hardaway is the third-best player on one of the best teams in the NBA with a young core that will only develop with time. Leaving that to join any other team in the NBA would be his worst-case scenario this offseason.

