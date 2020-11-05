NBA Trade Options: The Brooklyn Nets could look at CJ McCollum to bolster the roster around the star duo of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant

Fans of the Brooklyn Nets can't wait for the 2020-21 season, and it's no secret why. With Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant returning to the fold next campaign, the franchise could very well dominate the entire league. But in order to guarantee a title, the team is looking for a third star, with one of the most surprising names linked according to NBA trade rumors being CJ McCollum.

Despite the Portland Trail Blazers going through another disappointing postseason, CJ McCollum has arguably taken yet another leap. The guard looked far more impressive against the LA Lakers than he has in most games earlier in his career.

And with the Blazers looking unlikely to contend for a championship anytime soon, it may be time for the star to start considering an NBA trade elsewhere. With that in mind, here is why the Brooklyn Nets need to go after CJ McCollum ahead of the 2020-21 NBA season.

NBA Trade Options: CJ McCollum would be one of the best third options in the NBA

Playing with the ball-dominant Damian Lillard has taught CJ McCollum to thrive as an off-ball player on the offensive end. Keeping that in mind, there is a very good chance that he could thrive with the Brooklyn Nets as a third option behind Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

Additionally, despite being the third option, McCollum will likely be invaluable. This is due to the fact that Kyrie Irving's shooting can be erratic at times. And with the 28-year-old recently undergoing surgery on his right shoulder, there is a genuine cause for concern over how good of a shooter Irving will be when he returns for the Brooklyn Nets.

The Brooklyn Nets will be able to rely on CJ McCollum if he can be brought in through an NBA trade this off-season.

NBA Trade Options: The Brooklyn Nets' star duo will need injury maintenance

It may be an obvious thing to say, but an Achilles injury and a shoulder injury are not easy ailments to come back from. Especially in the former's case, players are often a shell of themselves for the longest time, and in most cases, till the end of their playing career.

While the two players are believed to be recovering incredibly well and doing well in scrimmages, nothing can replicate a real NBA game's pressure and intensity. And given the time Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have been away, the stars will likely need a large chunk of next season to start looking like themselves again.

This is where CJ McCollum comes in for the Brooklyn Nets.

The 29-year-old has shown the ability to put a team on his back and lead it to victory. In fact, McCollum almost led the Blazers to stealing a Game 5 win against the dominant LA Lakers in the 2020 NBA Playoffs.

In order to give their poster stars the time they need to get back to full strength while also staying competitive, the Brooklyn Nets will need to bring in a third star to the team. And after taking into account all contributing factors, CJ McCollum emerges as the perfect choice for the franchise to go after ahead of the 2020-21 NBA season.

