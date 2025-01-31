NBA Trade Rumors: $20,210,285 former DPOY available at cut price for recent injury issues

Ahead of the Feb. 6 NBA trade deadline, former Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart has reportedly drawn plenty of interest from teams around the league. While the Memphis Grizzlies may not be in the Jimmy Butler sweepstakes, the team could part ways with Smart, who has battled injuries since parting ways with the Boston Celtics.

According to ESPN's Tim Bontemps and Brian Windhorst, Memphis has received plenty of interest in Smart. This season, the guard has played just 18 games and is on a contract that pays him $20.2 million. Despite the fact that he's considered week-to-week, according to coach Taylor Jenkins, Windhorst's sources have indicated a trade could be in the works.

In an ESPN article discussing the upcoming NBA trade deadline, Bontemps' sources have relayed information similar to what Windhorst is hearing. With the Grizzlies in third place in the Western Conference, the franchise seems poised to move on from the former DPOY.

Windhorst quoted an anonymous NBA executive as saying:

"I wouldn't be surprised if he gets moved for less than everyone might've thought a few months ago."

Meanwhile, Bontemps weighed in, adding:

"League sources told me there has been plenty of discussion about the former Defensive Player of the Year in recent weeks."

Looking at the latest surrounding Marcus Smart's status as former NBA DPOY deals with finger injury

While Marcus Smart's name has continued to pop up in trade talks, the former Defensive Player of the Year has appeared in just 18 games this season. The last time fans saw Smart on the court, he logged nine minutes in a 128-112 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Dec. 21. Since then, he has been absent from the floor.

Although his defensive skills can't be denied when he's healthy, any team trading for Smart may have to wait for him to return to 100%. The situation has left fans perplexed.

A week after he played nine minutes against the Hawks in late December, the Memphis Grizzlies announced that he had been diagnosed with a partial tear of the "proximal extensor hood" of his right index finger.

At the time, the expectation was that he would be re-evaluated in two weeks. However, more than a month later, coach Taylor Jenkins said that the team considered him week-to-week.

Given that, there's no telling when he'll be back to 100%, which could affect negotiations between now and the NBA trade deadline.

With less than a week to go now, only time will tell how this one plays out.

